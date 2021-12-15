The Florida State Seminoles picked up a signature from FSU legacy Aaron Hester—after being a long-time commit, the defensive end made it official today, signing with the Noles.
Hester committed to FSU over the Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions in late January:
Committed ! @Coach_Norvell @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/MD8SsVMZdh— Aaron Hester (@theaaronhesterr) January 28, 2021
- Height: 6’3
- Weight: 233
- High School: Fletcher (Neptune Beach, FL)
- Position: Defensive end
- Expected Early Enrollee: Yes
- Composite ranking: 461st nationally (high 3-star). 34th ranked edge rusher. 61st in Florida.
Another member of the #PlatinumSquad. Welcome to FSU @theaaronhesterr‼️ #Tribe22 | #NoleFamily— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 15, 2021
Hester committed to Florida State early in 2021 and never looked back. He’s the son of former FSU linebacker Ron Hester. Once committed, the legacy was locked in, even through the Seminoles rough start.
.@AaronHester_ is a grown man.— The Three Stars (@TheThree_Stars) September 18, 2021
In Tomahawk Nation’s previous scouting report, we highlighted Hester’s burst and awareness. Here’s an excerpt:
“One thing that jumped out to me on Hester’s film is his understanding of what is going on around him. He seemed to have a level of awareness to his game that you don’t always see. Whether it was good preparation or just a skill that can’t be taught the awareness is present. Watch in the following clip as Hester dips (see that above) around the tackle and then gets his hands up on a bubble throw. Pass rushers can impact a quarterback any number of ways and batting the football down is as good as a sack. The awareness on this play to read the QB coming off a dip move is impressive to me.”
