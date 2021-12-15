The Florida State Seminoles picked up a signature from FSU legacy Aaron Hester—after being a long-time commit, the defensive end made it official today, signing with the Noles.

Hester committed to FSU over the Michigan Wolverines and Penn State Nittany Lions in late January:

Height : 6’3

: 6’3 Weight : 233

: 233 High School : Fletcher (Neptune Beach, FL)

: Fletcher (Neptune Beach, FL) Position : Defensive end

: Defensive end Expected Early Enrollee : Yes

: Yes Composite ranking: 461st nationally (high 3-star). 34th ranked edge rusher. 61st in Florida.

Hester committed to Florida State early in 2021 and never looked back. He’s the son of former FSU linebacker Ron Hester. Once committed, the legacy was locked in, even through the Seminoles rough start.

In Tomahawk Nation’s previous scouting report, we highlighted Hester’s burst and awareness. Here’s an excerpt: