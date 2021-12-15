Linebacker Omar Graham signs with Florida State

Florida State Seminoles football officially added a longtime commit to its linebacker room today, with Fort Myers prospect Omar Graham Jr. signing his National Letter of Intent to play in Tallahassee.

Graham, who committed to FSU back in June amongst a bevy of Power 5 schools, was a priority of the staff early on in the cycle.

Height : 6’1

: 6’1 Weight : 205

: 205 High School : Stranahan (Fort Myers, FL)

: Stranahan (Fort Myers, FL) Position : Linebacker

: Linebacker Expected Early Enrollee : Yes

: Yes Composite ranking: Three-star

Here’s what NoleThruandThru had to say about Graham’s game when the linebacker announced his commitment: