Linebacker Omar Graham signs with Florida State

Florida State Seminoles football officially added a longtime commit to its linebacker room today, with Fort Myers prospect Omar Graham Jr. signing his National Letter of Intent to play in Tallahassee.
Graham, who committed to FSU back in June amongst a bevy of Power 5 schools, was a priority of the staff early on in the cycle.
- Height: 6’1
- Weight: 205
- High School: Stranahan (Fort Myers, FL)
- Position: Linebacker
- Expected Early Enrollee: Yes
- Composite ranking: Three-star
Here’s what NoleThruandThru had to say about Graham’s game when the linebacker announced his commitment:
Another excellent example of the shifting LB prototype, Graham got experience at LB and rush end during his shortened 2020 season. It should be noted he has a 4.2 GPA and that intelligence carries over to the football field in his ability to diagnose plays and take proper angles. He’s a slippery and quick-footed rusher who can get to the ball carrier in a hurry and shows good coverage ability.
