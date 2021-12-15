The Florida State Seminoles add a five-star to the secondary with the signing of safety Sam McCall.
McCall committed to FSU in late February:
COMMITTED 100% pic.twitter.com/j4bok5ulgA— JOKER (@alabama313) February 28, 2021
- Height: 6’0
- Weight: 180
- High School: Lake Gibson (Lakeland, FL)
- Position: Safety
- Expected Early Enrollee: Yes
- Composite ranking: 31st nationally (5-star). 3rd ranked safety. 7th in the state of Florida.
The first member of the #PlatinumSquad is on board. Welcome to FSU @alabama313‼️ #Tribe22 | #NoleFamily— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 15, 2021
: https://t.co/SojtuNB28t pic.twitter.com/kamaS9c7nz
McCall’s had opportunities to ditch FSU on multiple occasions. The 0-4 start by Florida State gave plenty of opportunity to opposing schools to come calling, and come calling they did. Through it all, the one-time Florida Gators commit remained firm to the Noles, reaffirming his commitment publicly multiple times.
Sam McCall house call! @alabama313— The Three Stars (@TheThree_Stars) September 4, 2021
pic.twitter.com/QKp9u2RTpy
In Tomahawk Nation’s previous scouting report, we highlighted how McCall has the special play-making ability which could potentially be featured on both sides of the ball. Here’s an excerpt:
“Balance is a trademark for elite players. Dalvin Cook is one of the most special football players I’ve ever watched and his balance was insane. McCall possesses this physical gift, as well (not saying he possesses Cook-level balance). McCall is always within his frame, allowing him to have a foot in the ground at all times. Look at him take hits to his legs, spin, and stay upright. This is just special physical ability and one of the reasons McCall plays with the aforementioned pace. Whether it be on offense or defense this balance is going to be big for McCall to take the next step in his development:”
