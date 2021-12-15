The Florida State Seminoles continued to improve their offense with the signing of quarterback AJ Duffy to the 2022 class.

Duffy committed to FSU over the Arizona State Sun Devils, Michigan State Spartans, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Oregon Ducks in late April:

Height : 6’2

: 6’2 Weight : 203

: 203 High School : IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback Expected Early Enrollee : Yes

: Yes 247 Sports Composite ranking: 120th nationally (4-star). 8th ranked quarterback. 17th ranked overall in the state of Florida.

Duffy brings Florida State its highest-rated quarterback in five years. The elite signal-caller has been one of the glue members of the 2022 class, leading the charge on many commits and targets. Duffy brings leadership off and on the field.

In Tomahawk Nation’s previous scouting report, Coach AB highlighted his grace, release, and ability to read defenders. Here’s an excerpt:

“Duffy has very graceful feet in the pocket. What do I mean by that? He is very light on the balls of his feet while dropping, moving, and throwing in the pocket. This is a sign of a comfortable quarterback but also one that can manipulate space while keeping his eyes down field. You see Duffy bouncing in his stance while going through reads and this is a very good thing.”