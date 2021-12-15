The Florida State Seminoles picked up the signature of Jaylen Early for the 2022 class.

Early committed to FSU over the Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Texas A&M Aggies, and Texas Tech Red Raiders in early August:

Height : 6’4

: 6’4 Weight : 320

: 320 High School : Duncanville (Duncanville, TX)

: Duncanville (Duncanville, TX) Position : Offensive lineman (either tackle or guard)

: Offensive lineman (either tackle or guard) Expected Early Enrollee : No

: No Composite ranking: 208th nationally (4-star). 14th ranked interior offensive lineman. 36th in the state of Texas.

Early’s one member of the Duncanville Duo, alongside tight-end Jerrale Powers. They’re also former teammates of 2023 FSU blue-chip quarterback commit Chris Parson.

Early has the prerequisite size to make him college-ready immediately. He’ll need to continue to polish his game, however, and the Florida State coaching staff will need to see where he fits best, be that tackle or guard. Early loves to flatten his opponents in the run game and possesses the footwork necessary to handle pass-blocking. His versatility and size should allow him to progress quickly in FSU’s system.