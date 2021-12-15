Florida State has lost a talented potential playmaker for wide receiver and special teams, with commit Devaughn Mortimer flipping to Scott Satterfield’s Louisville Cardinals.

Mortimer, a six-foot athlete out of Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, committed to Florida State back in March.

From our scouting report on Mortimer, via CoachAB:

It can be difficult to find functional speed and every program is chasing it. While Mortimer is smaller in stature he plays with legitimate 4.4 type speed. You can’t teach that and it is the name of Mortimer’s game.

Teams today like to put elite speed in the inside slot of trips formations to force defenses into specific coverages. I

We know how much Mike Norvell loves special teams. Mortimer scored five return touchdowns in a shortened 2020 season. I would say that is the type of production you are looking for from your return man. This comes back to elite speed again. Quick in tight spaces, the ability to set up blocks, and then run is the name of the game and Mortimer is a master.

Players who can lineup in the backfield or out wide, take handoffs from multiple angles, and catch the ball down the field have become a favorite type for Norvell. We have seen the likes of Lawrence Toafili and Jak’hi Douglas in recent years fit this billing.