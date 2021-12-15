In recent years on the recruiting trail, other programs have capitalized off uncertainty surrounding the Florida State Seminoles. It’s about damn time FSU returned the favor, and it returned the favor in a big way today, as 4-star athlete Azareyeh Thomas has chosen to spend his next several years in Tallahassee.

Thomas is a 6’2 180 pound athlete from Niceville, FL. He’s considered the 93rd best player nationally by the 247 Sports Composite List (4th best athlete and 13th best player in Florida). It’s thought that he’ll most likely play defensive back at FSU, but he could also see time at wide receiver.

Just a few weeks ago, Thomas had a final group that didn’t include FSU. He was considering offers from the Florida Gators, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, LSU Tigers, and Oklahoma Sooners. Uncertainty surrounding coaching changes hit three of those four schools, and his older brother (thought to be GT’s best hope at landing AT) declared for the NFL Draft.

Mike Norvell and his staff jumped on the opportunity, sending a small army of staff to visit Thomas and convince him to take an official visit on the final weekend before the Early Signing Period. It paid off in a big way with Thomas choosing the stability of FSU’s program. Make no mistake about it: this is another huge victory on the trail for FSU.