Noles News: Will FSU finish with a top 10 recruiting class?

Recruiting

The Three Stars are back with all the latest in Florida State Seminoles football recruiting:

How will NT&T fare on his final mock class?

Check out our recruiting thread before the day gets too hectic:

Mike Norvell and his staff are planning to hammer the transfer portal this offseason. FIU offensive tackle Miles Frazier would be a great start:

Football

Speaking of the portal—there’s nothing quite like college football:

So South Carolina could go from having to start a GA at QB in 2021 to starting last summer's preseason Heisman favorite in 2022. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 14, 2021

There are rumors out there about Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham potentially joining the Oregon Ducks in the same position. We’ve got all the coaching buzz for you:

FSU did extend Norvell on Tuesday:

Running back Jashaun Corbin declared for the NFL Draft:

Meanwhile, it comes as no surprise that linebacker Amari Gainer is returning to Tallahassee:

Wide receiver Keyshawn Helton is back, too:

The Clemson Tigers are apparently very high on the Clemson Tigers next season...

DJ U for Heisman 2022 save this tweet — Will Shipley (@willshipley2021) December 12, 2021

Speaking of Clemson:

We've seen Nick Saban lose coordinators, replace and go on unfazed countless times.



But this is a first for Dabo, losing both his longtime OC and DC (and his AD, for that matter) in the same week.



Going to be fascinating to watch how he manages it. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 10, 2021

And now it’s happened:

Clemson promotes Wes Goodwin from senior defensive assistant to defensive coordinator/LB coach & safeties coach Mickey Conn now co-DC. Brandon Streeter promoted to OC/QB coach for Tigers — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 14, 2021

Apparently, it was an easy decision for Dabo Swinney:

Dabo says he spent “30 seconds” on his coaching decisions. Says lots of people reached out interested in jobs but “this has been done for a while. It was just a matter of when." — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 14, 2021

Can Mario Cristobal fix the culture at Miami (FL)?

Miami went big aiming for Mario Cristobal. But as @aadelsonESPN writes, simply throwing money around isn’t going to solve 15+ years of rotting infrastructure. The Canes need a complete culture shift… https://t.co/1btWO6F19u — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 7, 2021

Interesting question:

What song reminded you of your college football teams season?? — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) December 8, 2021

NFL Noles

Hopefully it’s nothing major with Los Angeles Chargers superstar Derwin James:

#Chargers HC Brandon Staley said Derwin James felt soreness in his hamstring after Friday’s practice: “We just wanted to make sure that we were careful. … So hoping for a good recovery here and hopefully we can get him back Thursday night." — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) December 13, 2021

Baseball

The Marlins' Antonio Velez was outstanding this year. How is he still flying under the radar?



Answer in the latest Inbox : https://t.co/UFDYkop27X pic.twitter.com/egNlMngVbI — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) December 11, 2021

Anyone have a good answer to this?

It will never make sense to me why baseball players are graded on a 60yd time, but football is graded on a 40yd. Like in what scenario does a baseball player run 60 yds in one stint? Like how is it not the complete opposite? Please someone make this make sense — Taylor Walls (@dt_walls) December 7, 2021

Women’s Sports

Congrats to Gabby Carle:

@FSUSoccer’s Gabby Carle headed to to start her professional career. Bright future for the 2x national champ and Olympic gold medalist. #FSU https://t.co/IpxV0orhxJ — Trevor DeGroot (@TrevorDeGroot) December 14, 2021

Congrats to Frida Kinhult, as well:

This Seminole earned her LPGA Status for 2022 today! Congratulations to All-American Frida Kinhult! ⁦Frida is the 3rd Seminole who will be a rookie in 2022. Go Noles! ⁦@fridakinhult1⁩ ⁦@FSUGolf⁩ pic.twitter.com/R0TuxPB1Vx — Amy Bond (@CoachBondFSU) December 13, 2021

Miscellaneous