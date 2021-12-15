 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Will FSU finish with a top 10 recruiting class?

Massive day for the Noles.

By Josh Pick

Recruiting

The Three Stars are back with all the latest in Florida State Seminoles football recruiting:

How will NT&T fare on his final mock class?

Check out our recruiting thread before the day gets too hectic:

Mike Norvell and his staff are planning to hammer the transfer portal this offseason. FIU offensive tackle Miles Frazier would be a great start:

Football

Speaking of the portal—there’s nothing quite like college football:

There are rumors out there about Florida State offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham potentially joining the Oregon Ducks in the same position. We’ve got all the coaching buzz for you:

FSU did extend Norvell on Tuesday:

Running back Jashaun Corbin declared for the NFL Draft:

Meanwhile, it comes as no surprise that linebacker Amari Gainer is returning to Tallahassee:

Wide receiver Keyshawn Helton is back, too:

The Clemson Tigers are apparently very high on the Clemson Tigers next season...

Speaking of Clemson:

And now it’s happened:

Apparently, it was an easy decision for Dabo Swinney:

Can Mario Cristobal fix the culture at Miami (FL)?

Interesting question:

NFL Noles

Hopefully it’s nothing major with Los Angeles Chargers superstar Derwin James:

Baseball

Anyone have a good answer to this?

Women’s Sports

Congrats to Gabby Carle:

Congrats to Frida Kinhult, as well:

Miscellaneous

