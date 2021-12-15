No. 1 recruit Travis Hunter flips from FSU

Florida State Seminoles football got a Early Signing Day surprise in the worst way, as No. 1 overall prospect and longtime commit Travis Hunter has signed with the Deion Sanders-coached Jackson State.

Hunter committed to Mike Norvell and his staff in March 2020, before the five-star receiver and defensive back had a rating and ranking.

The Georgia athlete had reaffirmed his commitment to Florida State multiple times over the last months as reports of his potential interest in other programs — notably the Georgia Bulldogs — began to surface.

However, Jackson State apparently emerged as a contender late after Hunter visited the program in November.

The massive impact to Florida State’s recruiting class — and program as a whole — by the loss of Hunter can’t be overstated. The blue-chip was supposed to be the cornerstone of the 2022 recruiting class and was set to make an immediate impact in Tallahassee.