Wisconsin transfer center Kayden Lyles commits to FSU

Wisconsin center Kayden Lyles has decided to spend his fifth year of eligibility with the Florida State Seminoles.

Lyles is a 6’3” 323 lbs offensive center from Wisconsin. The Badgers are known for putting out a solid offensive line year in and year out and Lyles is not an exception. He has 15 total starts under his belt, 7 of which were at defensive end, and was on the Rimington Trophy preseason watch list in 2021; however, injuries spurned those preseason aspirations.

Lyles should be a sturdy and consistent presence on the interior of FSU’s offensive line. While he doesn’t appear to be a people mover, he is technically proficient, doesn’t miss assignments, and brings a level of seniority to the line.

Coach AB and Kevin from the Triple Option broke down his game tape if you want a better feel for what kind of skill set you can expect from Lyles.