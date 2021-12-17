Mike Norvell, Ron Dugans, and the Florida State Seminoles football program has extended another transfer offer, this time to Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Jordan Watkins:

Florida State is in desperate need of help at the position, especially after signing zero high school receivers during the Early Signing Period.

Watkins, who also returned punts at Louisville, had 35 receptions for 531 yards and 4 TDs this past season, including 5 for 61 and a TD in the win over FSU.

He’s already visited Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels.

From his Louisville bio: