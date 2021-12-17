Mike Norvell, Ron Dugans, and the Florida State Seminoles football program has extended another transfer offer, this time to Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Jordan Watkins:
Blessed to receive an offer from Florida State! @r81dugans #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/G8N0LszxdA— Jordan Watkins (@jordantwatkins) December 18, 2021
Florida State is in desperate need of help at the position, especially after signing zero high school receivers during the Early Signing Period.
Watkins, who also returned punts at Louisville, had 35 receptions for 531 yards and 4 TDs this past season, including 5 for 61 and a TD in the win over FSU.
He’s already visited Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels.
From his Louisville bio:
2020: Played in 10 games ... started the Virginia and Boston College games ... finished the year with eight receptions for 57 yards and carried one for 23 yards and a touchdown ... made his first career reception for three yards against Miami ... also returned three kickoffs for 41 yards ... returned a pair of kicks for 32 yards at Georgia Tech ... had two kickoff returns for 45 yards against Florida State ... caught one pass for five yards at Virginia ... made his first collegiate start in the win over Syracuse, finishing with four catches for 34 yards ... also forced a fumble on a kickoff against the Orange ... caught two passes for 15 yards versus Wake Forest and scored his first career touchdown on a 23-yard rush.
High School: Played for Gary Wheeler at Butler High School … 24th-ranked athlete in the country and the 6th- ranked player in the state of Kentucky by Rivals.com … named a three-star athlete by Rivals and 247Sports … tabbed the 50th-best athlete and the ninth ranked player in the state … rushed 29 times for 212 yards and three touchdowns as a senior … recorded 37 receptions for 712 yards and seven scores … averaged 19.2 yards a reception … caught 34 passes for 679 yards and seven touchdowns, and has rushed 24 times for 309 yards and three more scores as a junior … tossed a 47-yard touchdown … was a standout running back as a sophomore at DeSales and then transferred to Butler where he only played five at wide receiver and defensive back… ran for 742 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 165 yards as a sophomore at DeSales … caught four passes for 74 yards and one touchdown and had 10 tackles as a junior … standout on the track and field team.
