Transfer wide receiver Mycah Pittman commits to Florida State

Florida State Seminoles football got a nice Sunday surprise with Oregon Ducks wide receiver transfer Mycah Pittman committing to continue his football career in Tallahassee.

Pittman, a four-star composite receiver coming out of high school, has amassed 547 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons in Eugene.

He also served as a kick return specialist for the Ducks, racking up 151 yards on 15 returns.

From his Oregon bio:

As A Sophomore (2020)Started four of five games played in shortened season due to COVID-19 … Hauled in eight receptions for 123 yards … Seven of eight catches resulted in a first down … Had catch in four of five games played … vs. Stanford (Nov. 7): Hauled in a 44-yard grab on the first play of Oregon’s second drive of the season.

As A Freshman (2019)Oregon went 7-0 in games he played … Missed the first four games and three more games late in the season due to injury … Finished with 18 receptions for 227 yards and two touchdowns … Had a reception in all seven games played … Accounted for a first down on 10 of 18 catches, including two on fourth down … Both TDs came on the road in Pac-12 play … at No. 25 Washington (Oct. 19): First career TD came on a 36-yard pass play on fourth down on the final snap of the third quarter … Other catch in the game was a 12-yard reception on third down that helped Oregon score a TD on its first possession in the third quarter … at USC (Nov. 2): Hauled in a 35-yard TD pass from Tyler Shough in the fourth quarter … vs. No. 8 Wisconsin (Jan. 1): Returned from injury with four receptions for 30 yards in the Rose Bowl win and first career start … Hauled in a clutch 12-yard catch on Oregon’s final drive of the game to seal the win. High SchoolEnrolled in April … Signed during December early signing period … Consensus four-star and top 150 prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports … Top 100 player in the country by 247Sports … Consensus top three wide receiver in California … Ranked the No. 85 player in the class, No. 13 wide receiver and No. 16 player in California by 247Sports … Rated the No. 113 prospect and No. 17 wide receiver by Rivals … Landed at No. 144 in the ESPN300 as a top 20 wide receiver and top 20 player in California … Finished with a 247Sports composite rating of No. 94 overall … Named to the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team … Advanced to The Opening Finals … Earned All-CIF Southern Section Division 2 first-team honors … Finished with 177 catches for 3,129 yards and 32 TDs over three-year high school career … Had 11 100-yard receiving games, including four over 200 yards … Played junior and senior seasons at Calabasas High School … Coached by Chris Claiborne … Posted 67 catches for 828 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior in 2018 … Had six games with six or more catches, highlighted by 10 receptions for 129 yards and two TDs against Sierra Canyon … Named first-team All-Marmonte League, LA Daily News first-team all-area, while earning a spot on the Los Angeles Times All-Star Team as a wide receiver … Second 1,000-yard receiving season in high school came as a junior in 2017 … Earned All-CIF Southern Section Division 2 first-team honors … Totaled 1,027 yards on 60 catches with 11 TDs … Had four games with multiple receiving TDs, including three in wins over Valencia High School and Moorpark High School … Played sophomore season in 2016 at Oaks Christian High School … Hauled in 55 catches for 1,329 yards and 10 TDs … Averaged 24.2 yards per catch … Produced five 100-yard receiving games, including three over 200 yards … Finished with 13 catches for 380 yards and two TDs against Murrieta Valley High School … Chose Oregon over Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Florida, Fresno State, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Washington State and others.