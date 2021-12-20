Noles News: Coaching staff switch-ups, hoops schedule changes

TALLAHASSEE — A time which should’ve ended in a Florida State basketball filled December halted short; first on Saturday and then again on Sunday afternoon. COVID-19 protocols caused both men's and women’s basketball to cancel or reschedule games with no new date yet to be set in stone.

Coaching changes and transfer portal moves ramped up on the football side of things and women’s soccer will add another accolade to their repertoire after star midfielder Jaelin Howell was selected as number two overall in the draft.

Here are some of the highlights from the weekend:

Football

Florida State announced Tony Tokarz as its new quarterback coach on Friday after former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham went to Oregon. Alex Atkins officially took over the offensive coordinator role on Thursday.

Some additions and subtractions came courtesy of the transfer portal adding Wisconsin center Kayden Lyles but also losing defensive end Marcus Cushnie and kicker Parker Grothaus.

Running back Jashaun Corbin accepted an invitation to the East and West Shrine Bowl and defensive end Jermaine Johnson II accepted his to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

@Jashaun06 shows some nice wiggle for a 221 pounder, and the speed to not get caught by one of the elite defenses in college football.



Also shows nice hands and a willing blocker will help keep him on the field on 3rd down. #ShrineBowlRoadToVegas https://t.co/NwZ2ddG3H7 pic.twitter.com/DNGVpoSDfP — Owen Riese (@RieseDraft) December 16, 2021

Corbin finished the season with 887 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns.

Johnson finished his season with 70 tackles, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Recruiting

Tomahawk Nation’s Tim Doodle, Joshua Pick, and NoleThruandThru have it all covered. From offers, commitments, paired with thoughts on this past week’s events, check out the latest here:

And here:

Basketball

FSU basketball got a no-contest in one affair, another canceled, and two to be determined:

Tuesday’s game at Kent State has been canceled. We continue our schedule with our ACC opener vs. Virginia Tech at home tomorrow at 2PM #NoleFAM https://t.co/LH0L5i6wvU — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) December 18, 2021





Our game on Dec. 21 vs. UNF has been postponed due to COVID protocols



: https://t.co/IMx0auLTqT#NewBlood pic.twitter.com/vZ6daHB8nQ — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) December 19, 2021





Other sports

Women’s soccer star Jaelin Howell was selected #2 overall in the draft by Louisville:

With the #2 overall pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft presented by @Ally:@RacingLouFC selects Jaelin Howell of @FSUSoccer ✅ pic.twitter.com/hDEeXBCzl6 — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) December 18, 2021