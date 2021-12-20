 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Coaching staff switch-ups, hoops schedule changes

Reese’s Senior Bowl, soccer draft, and the transfer portal.

By Tommy Mire
Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

TALLAHASSEE — A time which should’ve ended in a Florida State basketball filled December halted short; first on Saturday and then again on Sunday afternoon. COVID-19 protocols caused both men's and women’s basketball to cancel or reschedule games with no new date yet to be set in stone.

Coaching changes and transfer portal moves ramped up on the football side of things and women’s soccer will add another accolade to their repertoire after star midfielder Jaelin Howell was selected as number two overall in the draft.

Here are some of the highlights from the weekend:

Football

Florida State announced Tony Tokarz as its new quarterback coach on Friday after former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham went to Oregon. Alex Atkins officially took over the offensive coordinator role on Thursday.

Some additions and subtractions came courtesy of the transfer portal adding Wisconsin center Kayden Lyles but also losing defensive end Marcus Cushnie and kicker Parker Grothaus.

Running back Jashaun Corbin accepted an invitation to the East and West Shrine Bowl and defensive end Jermaine Johnson II accepted his to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

  • Corbin finished the season with 887 yards on the ground and seven touchdowns.
  • Johnson finished his season with 70 tackles, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Recruiting

Basketball

FSU basketball got a no-contest in one affair, another canceled, and two to be determined:

Other sports

  • Women’s soccer star Jaelin Howell was selected #2 overall in the draft by Louisville:
  • Emma Clothier earned another AVCA All-America honor:

