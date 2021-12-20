Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Thread #6

The Transfer Portal has absolutely exploded, so Tomahawk Nation is lifting the burden from JoeNole and making the ongoing Transfer Portal threads similar to what we do with the Recruiting threads. We’ll update the body of this article as we confirm targets FSU’s pursuing (the ones we can share, at least). You can read the fifth thread right here.

Transfer Portal Commitments:

OT Bless Harris (Lamar/UCF Knights)- committed 11/14

OC Kayden Lyles (Wisconsin Badgers)- committed 12/16

WR Mycah Pittman (Oregon Ducks)- committed 12/19

Transfer Portal Names to Watch:

QB Jack Miller (Ohio State Buckeyes)

OT Bobby Haskins (UVA)

OL Tre’Mond Shorts (ETSU)

WR Taj Harris (Syracuse Orange)

WR Jordan Watkins (Louisville Cardinals)

DE Jared Verse (Albany Great Danes) - visited FSU on 12/10

LB Noah Taylor (UVA)

Florida State Players in the Portal

DB Brandon Moore

DE Josh Griffis (Jackson State)

DB Carlos Becker (Alabama A&M)

OG Dontae Lucas

RB Deonte Sheffield (West Florida)

WR Bryan Robinson (Marshall)

QB Chubba Purdy

OT Jalen Goss (FAMU)

OG Ira Henry

TE Carter Boatwright (FAU)

LB Jaleel McRae (FAU)

LB Jayion McCluster

DT Tru Thompson

DE Marcus Cushnie

K Parker Grothaus

What other names do you think FSU should pursue, and who are some of the current Noles you expect to leave?

Let us know in the comment section.