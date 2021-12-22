Noles News: Can Florida State continue to have success in the transfer portal?

Recruiting
We’ve got a new Florida State Seminoles football recruiting thread up. Please make sure to read the first comment from NoleThruandThru, as he sets the tone for the thread and might preemptively answer a question you might want to ask:
Almost as important as traditional recruiting these days is gaining players via the transfer portal. Mike Norvell has done a pretty solid job navigating the portal at Florida State:
Mycah Pittman, a former 4-star wide receiver prospect, who played for the Oregon Ducks, committed to FSU late Sunday night:
The Noles still need more receiver reinforcements, and that’s why the staff recently offered Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Jordan Watkins who scored in Tallahassee this season:
The roster definitely needs major help at defensive end and linebacker, as well.
Football
FSU released information about the Spring Game:
(seems pretty lame that the school can’t figure out how to get it on the same weekend as a home baseball series...)
Congrats to McKenzie Milton. Very well-deserved:
Congrats KZ‼️ Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year
: https://t.co/h5tFEjcRK1 pic.twitter.com/7sbBElfsyy
Basketball
Leonard Hamilton’s men are currently on pause:
Baseball
Brett Nevitt and Ariya Massoudi are back with their latest Sunday Golds podcast, and you won’t get better info on FSU baseball:
Women’s Sports
Sue Semrau’s Lady Noles are currently struggling badly:
