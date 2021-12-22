Noles News: Can Florida State continue to have success in the transfer portal?

Recruiting

We’ve got a new Florida State Seminoles football recruiting thread up. Please make sure to read the first comment from NoleThruandThru, as he sets the tone for the thread and might preemptively answer a question you might want to ask:

Almost as important as traditional recruiting these days is gaining players via the transfer portal. Mike Norvell has done a pretty solid job navigating the portal at Florida State:

Mycah Pittman, a former 4-star wide receiver prospect, who played for the Oregon Ducks, committed to FSU late Sunday night:

Related Transfer wide receiver Mycah Pittman commits to Florida State

The Noles still need more receiver reinforcements, and that’s why the staff recently offered Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Jordan Watkins who scored in Tallahassee this season:

Related FSU offers Louisville WR transfer

The roster definitely needs major help at defensive end and linebacker, as well.

Football

FSU released information about the Spring Game:

Related Florida State spring game time and date announced

(seems pretty lame that the school can’t figure out how to get it on the same weekend as a home baseball series...)

Congrats to McKenzie Milton. Very well-deserved:

Basketball

Leonard Hamilton’s men are currently on pause:

Baseball

Brett Nevitt and Ariya Massoudi are back with their latest Sunday Golds podcast, and you won’t get better info on FSU baseball:

Women’s Sports

Sue Semrau’s Lady Noles are currently struggling badly: