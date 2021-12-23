Florida State football received good news on Thursday evening. Arizona State wide receiver transfer Johnny Wilson has committed to the Seminoles:

Wilson is a big-bodied wideout, standing at 6’7 and 230 pounds. Coming out of high school in 2020, he was a consensus four star and a top-150 recruit. He comes out of Calabasas, California and Calabasas high school.

This past season, Wilson reeled in 12 catches for 154 yards. He also brought in a touchdown. In limited time during his true freshman season, he had six catches for 89 yards. He’ll come to Florida State as a redshirt sophomore, with three years of eligibility remaining.

Wilson is a crucial get at a position of need for the Seminoles. The ‘Noles didn’t sign any wide receivers from the prep class during the early signing period, but have now picked up two power five transfers in Wilson and Oregon-transfer Mycah Pittman.