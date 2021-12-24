Osceola High School defensive line prospect John Walker gave Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program an early Christmas gift Friday evening, as he included the Noles in his top five, along with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, and UCF Knights:

Walker, who stands 6’4 280 pounds, has a 95 rating from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 99th best player in the nation (17th best DL and 20th best player in Florida).

In March, Walker released a top 12 list, which also included the Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oregon Ducks, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, and USC Trojans.

He also holds offers from the Arkansas Razorbacks, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Kentucky Wildcats, Michigan Wolverines, Mississippi State Bulldogs, NC State Wolfpack, Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels, Pittsburgh Panthers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Texas A&M Aggies, Virginia Tech Hokies, Washington Huskies, and West Virginia Mountaineers, among others.