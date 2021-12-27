Between winter break and a recent series of canceled games, for all intents and purposes, Florida State Seminoles athletics have been halted still.

Some of the major headlines in the meantime: The ‘Noles football team hit big on a 6’7 wide receiver out of Arizona and baseball seems well on their way to stack the pile, pairing talented newcomers with at-home veterans.

Here’s more:

Recruiting

John Walker, a four-star defensive tackle prospect out of Osceola High, vetted his choices into a top-five and the ‘Noles are in the mix, with Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, and UCF also in the fold.

Football

In case you missed it — McKenzie Milton was named 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year.

Basketball

December 15th was the last game the Seminoles were able to take the court, winning 97-60 against Lipscomb. Both men's and women’s teams were affected by COVID and will likely be TBD moving forward.

Baseball

Who are some of the names that could emerge as major factors for Florida State Seminoles baseball this year? Brett broke each of them down illustrating the good and bad here:

8 weeks till FSU baseball: Eight breakout candidates

For news from earlier in the week, check out this great article detailing Dillan Gibbons’ and Jordan Travis’ hunt for a better tomorrow, both of whom used their NIL to give back to their community.

Transfer portal talk Noles News: Can FSU continue to have success in the transfer portal? Revisit some history: Florida State vs. Wyoming: The tale of FSU’s only Christmas bowl game