Saturday night, four-star Deerfield Beach (FL) linebacker prospect Jayvant Brown included the Florida State Seminoles football program in his top 7 list, along with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Penn State Nittany Lions:

The Class of 2023 prospect has a 93 rating from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 176th best prospect in the country (13th best LB and 31st best player in Florida).

Florida State has an obvious need at the position, so the selling point is obvious. It’ll be imperative for new LB coach Randy Shannon to use his south Florida connections to help the Noles land the blue-chip prospect.

Along with his top 7, Brown has offers from the Arizona State Sun Devils, Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Kentucky Wildcats, Miami Hurricanes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and South Carolina Gamecocks, among others.