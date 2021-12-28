Florida State football and Mike Norvell continue to stay active in the transfer portal. The Seminoles landed another power five transfer on Tuesday afternoon. Louisville Cardinals defensive back transfer Greedy Vance is headed to Tallahassee:

Vance is a defensive back from Kenner, LA and Edna Kerr high school. He was a three star recruit in the 2020 recruiting cycle. The Louisiana native stands 5’10 and weighs 155 poinds. He’ll have three years of eligibility remaining at Florida State.

As a true freshman, Vance didn’t see much time for the Cardinals. This season, the DB played in all 12 games. he had 33 total tackles. He also had seven pass breakups, including one versus the Seminoles.

Vance is FSU’s fifth pickup in the transfer portal and the fourth transfer to come from the power five level. The Seminoles have also added WR Mycah Pittman, WR Johnny Wilson, OL Bless Harris, and OL Kayden Lyles.