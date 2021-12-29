Noles News: Florida State continues to overhaul roster via transfer portal

Recruiting
Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles are hammering the transfer portal, as the staff continues to overhaul the roster. Early Tuesday afternoon, FSU landed Louisville Cardinals defensive back Greedy Vance:
Late last week, the Noles landed Arizona State Sun Devils (jumbo) wide receiver Johnny Wilson:
Florida State has landed five transfers so far this offseason, but I don’t think the staff is even close to finished, as there still are major holes at defensive end and linebacker, and I’m sure Norvell & Co. would like another instant-impact wide receiver and offensive tackle, as well.
A couple blue-chip high school products are high on FSU, too:
Football
Yes, yes it was:
The 1993 @FSUFootball team was special. pic.twitter.com/9BRDOuS6kA— ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 29, 2021
Led by a great coach (and man):
Bobby Bowden was more than a football coach.— ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 29, 2021
“The players on the team in Tallahassee always knew the role family played in his life. They were, as a team, an extension of the Bowden family.” pic.twitter.com/5myoPilg6N
S-E-C, S-E-C:
0-4— Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) December 29, 2021
Meanwhile, the ACC’s only played one bowl game thus far (Louisville loss to Air Force) due to multiple Covid-related cancellations.
Basketball
Speaking of Covid cancellations:
At this point, it might be time to wonder if FSU has enough realistic chances remaining to impress the selection committee with quality wins.
NFL Noles
Warrick Dunn’s a legend on and off the field:
I'm honored and thankful. https://t.co/jWIXhOa3Ki— Warrick Dunn (@WarrickDunn) December 29, 2021
Speaking of former FSU running back standouts:
Sean McVay on Cam Akers, who tore his Achilles in July: “There is a possibility that he plays this week. He looked really good last week in practice. (He) did a nice job. (I) want to make sure that we're smart, checking all the boxes. But I mean, this guy is an impressive guy.” https://t.co/K8FyPnMb7p— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021
Baseball
Mike Martin, Jr. & Co. continue to get after the transfer market, as well, with the latest addition being catcher Brock Mathis formerly of the Oklahoma State Cowboys and LSU Tigers:
Tomahawk Nation’s Brett Nevitt breaks down the latest addition:
Assessing #FSU’s catcher situation with addition of Brock Mathis@brettpn gives a quick analysis of Florida State’s catcher situation with the addition of Oklahoma State transfer catcher Brock Mathis.— Sunday Golds: A Florida State Baseball Podcast (@SundayGolds) December 27, 2021
And he also gives some breakout candidates for Meat’s men:
Women’s Sports
Always encouraging to see FSU’s athletic teams doing work in the classroom:
The nationally ranked #FSU Women's Golf Team continues to perform well in the classroom. Congrats to @CoachBondFSU and her squad for another outstanding academic semester. #noles @FSU @Seminoles pic.twitter.com/fRW7irCjJ8— FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) December 28, 2021
Audrey Koenig killing it. Literally.
Audrey Koenig has our attention ⚠️ #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/YEGMEoUMH2— FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) December 27, 2021
Sue Semrau’s Lady Noles are scheduled to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Syracuse Orange this week:
This is a big for the #Noles #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/EF4r5YO562— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) December 27, 2021
