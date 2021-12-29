 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Florida State continues to overhaul roster via transfer portal

By Josh Pick
Greedy Vance (Twitter)

Recruiting

Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles are hammering the transfer portal, as the staff continues to overhaul the roster. Early Tuesday afternoon, FSU landed Louisville Cardinals defensive back Greedy Vance:

Late last week, the Noles landed Arizona State Sun Devils (jumbo) wide receiver Johnny Wilson:

Florida State has landed five transfers so far this offseason, but I don’t think the staff is even close to finished, as there still are major holes at defensive end and linebacker, and I’m sure Norvell & Co. would like another instant-impact wide receiver and offensive tackle, as well.

Keep up with all the transfer talk in our ongoing thread:

A couple blue-chip high school products are high on FSU, too:

If you have recruiting questions or want to know the latest, you (should) know where to turn (by now):

Football

Led by a great coach (and man):

Meanwhile, the ACC’s only played one bowl game thus far (Louisville loss to Air Force) due to multiple Covid-related cancellations.

Basketball

At this point, it might be time to wonder if FSU has enough realistic chances remaining to impress the selection committee with quality wins.

NFL Noles

Baseball

Mike Martin, Jr. & Co. continue to get after the transfer market, as well, with the latest addition being catcher Brock Mathis formerly of the Oklahoma State Cowboys and LSU Tigers:

Tomahawk Nation’s Brett Nevitt breaks down the latest addition:

And he also gives some breakout candidates for Meat’s men:

Women’s Sports

Always encouraging to see FSU’s athletic teams doing work in the classroom:

Sue Semrau’s Lady Noles are scheduled to face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Syracuse Orange this week:

