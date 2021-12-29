Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles football program have been very active in the transfer portal, and that continued Wednesday evening, as they offered Hawaii defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (a name we mentioned as someone to watch earlier in the day in our ongoing portal thread):

Truly blessed to receive another offer from Florida State University! @Coach_Norvell @CoachAdamFuller pic.twitter.com/ZJIvETVTQA — Jonah Laulu (@Jonah_laulu) December 30, 2021

Laulu, who stands 6’6 280 pounds, entered the transfer portal late Tuesday afternoon and already holds offers from the California Golden Bears, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Oklahoma Sooners, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, and Washington Huskies.

This past season, he played in 12 games, recording 34 tackles (21 solo), including 8 for loss (4 sacks).

He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

From his Hawaii bio: