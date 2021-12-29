Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles football program have been very active in the transfer portal, and that continued Wednesday evening, as they offered Hawaii defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (a name we mentioned as someone to watch earlier in the day in our ongoing portal thread):
Truly blessed to receive another offer from Florida State University! @Coach_Norvell @CoachAdamFuller pic.twitter.com/ZJIvETVTQA— Jonah Laulu (@Jonah_laulu) December 30, 2021
Laulu, who stands 6’6 280 pounds, entered the transfer portal late Tuesday afternoon and already holds offers from the California Golden Bears, Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Oklahoma Sooners, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, and Washington Huskies.
This past season, he played in 12 games, recording 34 tackles (21 solo), including 8 for loss (4 sacks).
He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
From his Hawaii bio:
2020:
Played in all nine games with seven starts.
Led UH’s defensive linemen with 5.0 tackles-for-loss.
Recorded 26 tackles on the year, including 1.5 sacks.
Had multiple tackles in all but one game.
Career-best six tackles at Wyoming.
Recorded 2.5 tackles for loss at San Diego State.
Also blocked a kick vs. Boise State.
Started at tight end in UH’s New Mexico Bowl win over Houston.
Caught two passes including a 4-yard touchdown in the first half.
2019:
Played in all 15 games on the defensive line and special teams.
Notched 11 tackles with more than half resulting in a loss.
FInished second on the team in both sacks (2.5) and tackles-for-loss (6.0).
Recorded multiple tackles-for-loss in road games at Nevada and Boise State.
Had three tackles, two TFLs and one forced fumble in road win at Nevada.
2018 (Redshirt):
Named the Coach Hank Vasconcellos Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year.
Appeared in four games, mostly on special teams.
Redshirted.
Prep:
A 2018 graduate of Centennial High School in Las Vegas, Nev.
Played both sides of the ball and earned all-conference honors despite playing just half the season.
Had 10 receptions, 182 yards and one touchdown in six games played.
On defense, had 26 solo tackles, 4 tackles-for-loss, and one fumble recovery.
Also lettered in basketball and track.
Personal:
Born in Las Vegas, Nev.
Majoring in business.
Parents are Julius Tucker and Palolo Laulu of Las Vegas, Nev.
