With the Early Signing Period rapidly approaching, Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles coaching staff are leaving it all on the trail. There are two more weekends before the ESP, and it appears next weekend will be the third and final major recruiting event this fall. But this weekend, Florida State will host two defensive linemen: a legacy commitment, and a very important target.

3-star DE Aaron Hester

Hester’s often overlooked in #Tribe22, but he shouldn’t be. The 6’3”, 227 pound legacy defensive end has transformed his body the last two years and will enroll early. Hester made an appearance on our Three Stars podcast- give it a listen and bask in the Metallica-loving glory!

4-star DL Tyre West

West is a name FSU recruitniks know from his months-long flirtations with FSU. The ‘Noles were able to get the 6’3”, 280 pound West on campus for an unofficial visit a couple weeks ago, and they’ll look to seal the deal with West this weekend. Although he’s still technically committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, we expect West to flip to the garnet and gold. Another positive is that he intends to enroll early, as well, and should end up on the interior DL. It’d be a significant recruiting victory for FSU, one of several we expect to see in the next two weeks.

