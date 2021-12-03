Friday morning, Hutchinson Community College safety Marquise Gilbert included the Florida State Seminoles in his top three schools, along with the Auburn Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers:
TOP 3 where y’all think I’m going ⭐️ #auburn #Tennessee #Auburn pic.twitter.com/PhEzsQ6Ptw— Marquise Gilbert (@_Rambo3k) December 3, 2021
Gilbert, who stands 6’2 180 pounds, is the 7th best JUCO player in the country and top safety according to 247 Sports, was thought to be leaning toward Auburn or Tennessee until defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson and Florida State offered in late October:
Wow!! Blessed to receive an offer from the crib Florida state University!!! #GoNoles @Coach_MWoodson @therealkwat @JuCoFootballACE @JUCOFFrenzy @Coach_MoGray @CoachJSand21k @ChrisBoyleDBNJ pic.twitter.com/c7cxXbFZ2l— Marquise Gilbert (@_Rambo3k) October 18, 2021
The Seminoles feel decently about their chances because Gilbert is originally from Palm Coast, Florida (he attended Flagler Palm Coast High School). They also are set to host his final official visit next weekend (he checked out the Tigers in late October, and the Volunteers in late November).
From Gilbert’s 247 Sports profile:
2021: Played spring season at Hutchinson C.C. and earned All-KJCCC honorable mention honors after totaling 12 tackles, five pass break ups and two interceptions in seven games for the Blue Dragons.
2020: Entered NCAA transfer portal in November. Committed to Hutchinson C.C. in December.
2019: Enrolled at Bethune-Cookman. Appeared in three games as a freshman.
2018: Graduated from Palm Coast (Fla.) Flagler High where he played DB. A second team All-Star Preps Best of Volusia/Flagler selection as a senior.
