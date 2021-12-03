Friday morning, Hutchinson Community College safety Marquise Gilbert included the Florida State Seminoles in his top three schools, along with the Auburn Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers:

Gilbert, who stands 6’2 180 pounds, is the 7th best JUCO player in the country and top safety according to 247 Sports, was thought to be leaning toward Auburn or Tennessee until defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson and Florida State offered in late October:

The Seminoles feel decently about their chances because Gilbert is originally from Palm Coast, Florida (he attended Flagler Palm Coast High School). They also are set to host his final official visit next weekend (he checked out the Tigers in late October, and the Volunteers in late November).

From Gilbert’s 247 Sports profile: