 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU signee AJ Duffy impressing at all-star event

New, 12 comments

Fresh faces set to enroll at FSU

By LastNoleofKrypton
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting:

FSU signee four-star QB AJ Duffy has had a very impressive start to his week in Orlando at the Under Armour All-America Game:

Four-star signee Azareyeh Thomas did something no other athlete has done before in the panhandle:

They are two of at least fourteen fresh faces set to enroll on campus in the upcoming week.

FSU might be close to adding another talented wide receiver from the portal.

Other Sports:

Happy Belated Birthday to the man behind the man, Stan Jones:

Unfortunately FSU blew a double digit lead in the 4th quarter and fell to 11-2 Wake Forest on the road last night:

Alumni:

FSU great Charlie Ward weighed in on the new NIL era of college sports.

John Lynch is in the Hall of Fame; which means that Leroy Butler should definitely be in:

Next Up In Florida State Football

Loading comments...