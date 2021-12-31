Recruiting:

FSU signee four-star QB AJ Duffy has had a very impressive start to his week in Orlando at the Under Armour All-America Game:

For the second day in a row, #FloridaState bound QB AJ Duffy was our top signal caller following today's Under Armour All-America practice. Here's a breakdown of the rest of the signal callers following workout No. 2 in Orlandohttps://t.co/Qu4IWQnzaV pic.twitter.com/CT6ZirJcRb — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) December 30, 2021

Four-star signee Azareyeh Thomas did something no other athlete has done before in the panhandle:

.@Azareyehthomas loved winning DPOY so much, he thought he'd snag OPOY the following year. How rare is this, you ask? No athlete from our coverage area has ever pulled this off.



ALL-AREA OFFENSIVE TEAMS ⬇️https://t.co/w9UvbXqPzo — Seth Stringer (@SethSnwfdn) December 30, 2021

They are two of at least fourteen fresh faces set to enroll on campus in the upcoming week.

FSU might be close to adding another talented wide receiver from the portal.

Other Sports:

Happy Belated Birthday to the man behind the man, Stan Jones:

Unfortunately FSU blew a double digit lead in the 4th quarter and fell to 11-2 Wake Forest on the road last night:

FINAL: #Noles fall to Wake Forest in overtime 75-69.



We finish our week on the road at Syracuse on Sunday at 2PM on ACCNX #NoleFAM — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) December 31, 2021

Alumni:

FSU great Charlie Ward weighed in on the new NIL era of college sports.

John Lynch is in the Hall of Fame; which means that Leroy Butler should definitely be in: