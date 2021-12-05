Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Thread #3

The Transfer Portal has absolutely exploded this month, so Tomahawk Nation is lifting the burden from JoeNole and making the ongoing Transfer Portal threads similar to what we do with the Recruiting threads. We’ll update the body of this article as we confirm targets FSU’s pursuing (the ones we can share, at least). You can read the second thread right here.

Transfer Portal Commitments:

OT Bless Harris (Lamar/UCF Knights)- committed 11/14

Transfer Portal Names to Watch:

QB Jack Miller (Ohio State Buckeyes)

OC Kayden Lyles (Wisconsin Badgers)- visited FSU 11/14

OT Miles Frazier (FIU)

WR Mycah Pittman (Oregon Ducks)- visiting FSU on 12/10

WR Tyrese Chambers (FIU)

WR Theo Wease (Oklahoma)

WR Joshua Moore (Texas Longhorns)

TE Austin Stogner (Oklahoma)

DT Marcus Bradley (Vanderbilt Commodores)- visiting FSU on 12/10

DE Jared Verse (Albany)

LB Aaron Brule (Mississippi State)

DB Marcus Banks (Alabama Crimson Tide)

Florida State Players in the Portal

DB Brandon Moore

DE Josh Griffis

DB Carlos Becker

OG Dontae Lucas

RB Deonte Sheffield

WR Bryan Robinson

QB Chubba Purdy

OT Jalen Goss

OG Ira Henry

TE Carter Boatwright (new)

What other names do you think FSU should pursue, and who are some of the current Noles you expect to leave?

Let us know in the comment section.