Sunday afternoon, five star IMG Academy safety Kamari Wilson included the Florida State Seminoles football program in his final four schools, along with the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, and Texas A&M Aggies:

BREAKING: 2022 Safety Kamari Wilson is down to 4️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits



The 6’1 200 S from Fort Pierce, FL will announce his Commitment on December 15th live on ESPNhttps://t.co/7IwUKn0sMv pic.twitter.com/X57YsDTZrk — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 5, 2021

Georgia and Texas A&M have long been the two schools to stand out, with Kirby Smart’s Dawgs the logical landing spot on Signing Day.

Wilson who stands 6’0 200 pounds has a 99 rating from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 24th best player in America (top safety and 4th best player in Florida).

Florida State offered Wilson last March and was thought to be out of it for Wilson until he visited Tallahassee officially in November:

Just hanging with my guy that knows all the inside juice pic.twitter.com/HK6Nj5y13b — Kamari wilson (@Kamariwilson1) November 12, 2021

After the visit, Wilson hinted to the media that he might return unofficially to FSU before the Early Signing Period, which would’ve really given Coach Norvell and the staff some hope, but since that never happened, it should be considered a long-shot.