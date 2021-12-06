 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Basketball drops season opener, women’s soccer makes the championship

A weekend recap of everything Noles.

By Tommy Mire
NCAA Basketball: Syracuse at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Florida State Seminoles had an interesting weekend from all over the college athletics world. In-state rival the Miami Hurricanes have been on a whirlwind in the coaching carousel with rumors about who’s in who’s out, coaching hires and coaching fires, and what to do about hiring a new coach publicly while they still have one. After some more news in recruiting, a victory— and a loss in basketball, there was something for everyone this weekend.

Football

  • Quarterback McKenzie Milton will play one more collegiate game representing the Noles in the Hula Bowl:
  • Clemson lost their defensive coordinator Brent Venables to Oklahoma:

  • Meanwhile, in a wild rollercoaster of ups and downs there have been tons of rumors spreading around about who will take the (presumably) open head coaching position at Miami:

With the turmoil in Coral Gables, there is a lot of speculation on which recruits will stay committed and which will leave. Miami currently holds the 52nd class in the country for 2022.

Recruiting

  • 4-star Tyre West and 3-star defensive linemen Aaron Hester both took official visits this weekend and FSU tight end Carter Boatwright hit the transfer portal:

Basketball

  • The men’s basketball team dropped their season opener to the Syracuse Orange 63-60 on Saturday snapping the Seminoles 25 ACC at-home win streak and now look ahead to the South Carolina Gamecocks on the 12th.
  • Women’s basketball defended their home turf with a win over Charlston Southern 83-32 and look ahead to a road game at Florida on December 12th.

Other Sports

  • No. 1 ranked women’s soccer defeated no. 5 Rutgers 1-0 to advance to the NCAA championship game:
  • Midfielder Jaelin Howell was also nominated for the ACC Young Female Player of the Year:
  • Florida State will play the winner of the BYU vs. Santa Clara semifinal and depending on the victor of that game their next game will be on either Sunday or Monday at 8 p.m.
  • Women’s volleyball fell to Nebraska in the second round 3-0:
  • Women’s softball shared their Christmas spirit:

