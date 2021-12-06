Noles News: Basketball drops season opener, women’s soccer makes the championship

The Florida State Seminoles had an interesting weekend from all over the college athletics world. In-state rival the Miami Hurricanes have been on a whirlwind in the coaching carousel with rumors about who’s in who’s out, coaching hires and coaching fires, and what to do about hiring a new coach publicly while they still have one. After some more news in recruiting, a victory— and a loss in basketball, there was something for everyone this weekend.

Football

Quarterback McKenzie Milton will play one more collegiate game representing the Noles in the Hula Bowl:

Excited to announce I’ll be playing my last collegiate game where it all started…the bounce house!! thank you @Hula_Bowl pic.twitter.com/zogH9cMrDW — McKenzie Milton (@McKenzieMil10) December 5, 2021

Cornerback Omarion Cooper earned the Devaughn Darling freshman of the year award:

Omarion “Duke” Cooper IM EXTREMELY PROUD OF YOU‼️ Thank You for representing Lehigh Lightning and Florida State Football in an OUTSTANDING WAY…. @OmarionC2 @manualevans4 @CoachDixon2 pic.twitter.com/xzXJQ39yOj — COACHCHANEY.COM (@coachchaney96) December 4, 2021

Clemson lost their defensive coordinator Brent Venables to Oklahoma:

Meanwhile, in a wild rollercoaster of ups and downs there have been tons of rumors spreading around about who will take the (presumably) open head coaching position at Miami:

If true, this is the most disrespectful and dysfunctional leadership I’ve seen. You’ve got coaches on the road selling YOUR university! Total embarrassment! Drop a set, call the man in, keep him or fire him, but don’t conduct business in such a dishonorable manner.

Geez… https://t.co/wsSjjmylXe — Gene Chizik (@CoachGeneChizik) December 5, 2021

With the turmoil in Coral Gables, there is a lot of speculation on which recruits will stay committed and which will leave. Miami currently holds the 52nd class in the country for 2022.

Recruiting

4-star Tyre West and 3-star defensive linemen Aaron Hester both took official visits this weekend and FSU tight end Carter Boatwright hit the transfer portal:

Thank you Florida State

Romans 8:31 pic.twitter.com/JwrkJEc4AN — Carter Boatwright (@carter_boat) December 5, 2021

Basketball

The men’s basketball team dropped their season opener to the Syracuse Orange 63-60 on Saturday snapping the Seminoles 25 ACC at-home win streak and now look ahead to the South Carolina Gamecocks on the 12th.

Women’s basketball defended their home turf with a win over Charlston Southern 83-32 and look ahead to a road game at Florida on December 12th.

Other Sports

No. 1 ranked women’s soccer defeated no. 5 Rutgers 1-0 to advance to the NCAA championship game:

Are you as hyped as we are to be back in the National Championship? #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/g82Y4PXgaS — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) December 4, 2021

Midfielder Jaelin Howell was also nominated for the ACC Young Female Player of the Year:

Florida State will play the winner of the BYU vs. Santa Clara semifinal and depending on the victor of that game their next game will be on either Sunday or Monday at 8 p.m.

Women’s volleyball fell to Nebraska in the second round 3-0:

FINAL: Nebraska defeats FSU 3-0.



This team has put forward a great foundation for the future. We can't wait to see what things we have in store



Thank you to everyone. It was a great season.#NCAAVB | #URStrong — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) December 5, 2021

Women’s softball shared their Christmas spirit: