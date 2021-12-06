Early Monday afternoon, wide receiver Camden Brown released a final five schools before Signing Day, which included Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles, along with the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Pittsburgh Panthers (previously committed), and South Carolina Gamecocks:

The Class of 2022 prospect, who stands 6’3, 190 pounds, attends St. Thomas Aquinas High School (where he teams up with top offensive line target Julian Armella) and has an 87 rating (3-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 615th best player in his class (86th best WR and 89th best player in Florida).

Florida State offered Brown in late October, while he was still committed to the Panthers. Since then, he’s taken an official visit to FSU (for the win over Miami (FL)) and hosted offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans for an in-home visit.

However, he received the Georgia offer and officially visited Auburn (with Armella) in the last week, so it remains to be seen what’ll happen come next Wednesday.