Monday evening University of Albany defensive end transfer Jared Verse was offered by the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Verse, who’s originally from Berwick, PA, stands 6’4 247 pounds. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining and was named first team all-conference this fall, after being named rookie of the year during the spring season.

He also holds offers from the Colorado Buffaloes, Houston Cougars, Iowa Hawkeyes, Kansas Jayhawks, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Purdue Boilermakers, Syracuse Orange, Utah Utes, and West Virginia Mountaineers, among many others.

From his Albany bio:

2021s: CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year... All-CAA Second Team... STATS Perform FCS Jerry Rice Award Finalist... Led the CAA in tackles for loss at 10.0, all solo, for 36 yards... Ranked tied for second in CAA with 4.0 sacks... Earned first start against Stony Brook (3/27) in which he had season-high 10 tackles, seven solo... Finished season with 22 tackles, 15 solo, with one forced fumble.

2019: Did not appear in any games.

High school: Three-sport athlete (football, basketball and track) at Columbia Central. ... As a senior tight end, caught 15 passes for 385 yards. Also had 14 tackles and three forced fumbles defensively. ... Won a state championship as part of the 4x400 relay team. ... Also competed in the 100, 200 and 4x100. ... Three-time All-PHAC athlete.

Personal: Son of Eric and Jannienne Verse. ... Has three sisters — Soleil, Aneira and Miyah — as well as two brothers, Aaron and Terrance. ... Majoring in Engineering.