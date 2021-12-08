Noles News: FSU football sees roster, coaching changes

Recruiting

WHERE MY NOLES AT ? pic.twitter.com/BQ3H1UvQzR — Julian Armella (@ArmellaJulian) December 8, 2021

Football

Florida State Seminoles football announced their team MVPs for the 2021 season yesterday, with Jordan Travis, Jermaine Johnson and Alex Mastromanno taking home defensive, offensive and special teams honors, respectively.

Your 2021 Team



DEF: Jermaine Johnson II

OFF: Jordan Travis

ST: Alex Mastromanno #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/moF5sypGiR — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) December 7, 2021

Who is Vince Tyra? We took a look at the Louisville Cardinals athletic director who is being mentioned as a top name for the same position at FSU.

There was quite a bit of roster churn yesterday for FSU football, with several players announcing their departure from the program. Jayion McCluster and Tru Thompson have both entered the transfer portal, while Emmett Rice has declared for the NFL.

Meanwhile, linebackers coach Chris Marve has been hired away from Florida State, getting tabbed to be the next Virginia Tech Hokies defensive coordinator.

Miami went big aiming for Mario Cristobal. But as @aadelsonESPN writes, simply throwing money around isn’t going to solve 15+ years of rotting infrastructure. The Canes need a complete culture shift… https://t.co/1btWO6F19u — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 7, 2021

Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons, who has made a huge impact in his short time in Tallahassee both on and off the field, was named to the Uplifting Athletes Rare Disease Champions Team, one of six players to earn the honor.

Gibbons’ Big Man, Big Heart charity also put on a Christmas shopping event yesterday, helping raise $10,000 to give kids a great holiday:

Talk about using your NIL for good.



On top of @GibbonsDillan helping to raise $10,000 for his “shop with a player” #Christmas event, he just presented a family in news with $500 to help with the holiday season. #BigManBigHeart #FSU @BigManBigHeart @FSUFootball pic.twitter.com/kmWS13S4tY — CHRIS TORELLO (@TorelloSports) December 8, 2021

Soccer

We’re still celebrating Florida State soccer’s national title — here’s a glimpse at some of Nole Nation reacting to the championship victory.

Basketball

Rookie of the Week



Scottie Barnes



"According to RAPTOR, Barnes led all rookies in offensive impact as of Monday. Even more surprising, Barnes has been on a 3-point tear of late, shooting 45% from 3 in his last seven games on 29 attempts.”https://t.co/KG0LR2yewG pic.twitter.com/PVxmX5SO1X — Chad Ford (@chadfordinsider) December 7, 2021

All Sports

Since 2014, @FSUSoccer and @FSU_Softball have combined for:



- 4 National Titles

- 2 National Runner-Ups

- 12 ACC Titles

- 9 College Cups/WCWS



Complex of Champions. https://t.co/x4sPUUeuoH — Ariya Massoudi (@AriyaMassoudi) December 7, 2021

Florida State track and field athlete Adriaan Wildschutt was named the ACC Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Year on Tuesday in a vote by the league’s head coaches.

A new NIL program called Rising Spear intended for FSU athletes to connect with local Tallahassee businesses for both charity and for-profit purposes was announced yesterday.

Florida State Volleyball junior middle blocker Emma Clothier has been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association East All-Region Team, earning all-region honors for the second straight season and becoming the 14th Seminole to earn multiple all-region honors in a career.

Florida State track and field athlete Alonie Sutton was named the ACC Women’s Co-Performer of the Week after taking home the title in the triple jump with a jump of 12.86m at the Clemson Opener