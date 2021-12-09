With the Early Signing Period rapidly approaching, Mike Norvell and the Florida State Seminoles coaching staff are leaving it all on the trail. This will be the last recruiting weekend before the ESP, and Florida State will host some significant targets. Let’s get right to it:

4 star OL Julian Armella: 6’6”, 300 pound OL (Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

You may have seen me mention Julian Armella’s name once or twice before. Armella will finally get to take his official visit to Tallahassee this weekend, where the coaching staff will undoubtedly roll out the garnet carpet and do everything they can to earn the blue-chip legacy OL’s signature during the ESP. A 247 composite 4 star prospect, Armella is considered the 126th best player in the nation, the 5th best at his position, and the 18th best player in Florida. I think those rankings are low, but it doesn’t matter once the ink is dry. FSU is battling Alabama, Florida, and LSU for Armella. It is not clear whether or not Armella will enroll or sign early, but indications point to him at least signing early if he’s ready.

4 star ATH Azareyeh Thomas: 6’1”, 177 pound ATH (Niceville, FL)

A surprise visitor following a very strong push from the FSU coaching staff in the last two weeks, Thomas will make his way to Tallahassee to check things out. He is a composite 4 star, considered the 91st best player nationally, 3rd best athlete, and 14th best player in Florida. We can confirm that FSU is pitching him on the idea of possibly getting to play both ways at the next level. It’s important to note that Thomas is not expected to be an early enrollee and it is unclear whether he will sign during the ESP. The Florida Gators, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets ,LSU Tigers, and Oklahoma Sooners are fighting for Thomas, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans get into the mix if he pushes things until the traditional National Signing Day in February.

3 star JUCO S Marquise Gilbert: 6’2”, 180 pound S (Hutchinson CC, KS)

FSU has made it clear that they want a JUCO defensive back in this class, and Gilbert is a fast, hard-hitting safety prospect who’d immediately find himself in the safety rotation. 247 ranks him as a 3 star, but he’s considered the top JUCO safety this cycle. Originally signing with Bethune-Cookman before refining his craft at Hutchinson Community College, the coaches will try to convince Gilbert to return to the Sunshine State to finish out his remaining years of college eligibility. He is an early enrollee.

3 star DT Daniel Lyons: 6’4”, 270 pound DT (Homestead, FL)

Since committing to FSU during the June 25 extravaganza, Lyons has remained firm in his pledge to the coaching staff. He will finally get his chance to officially visit his future home, and is expected to enroll early to get a jump start in the strength and conditioning program. Lyons is considered the composite 451st player in the nation, 65th best defensive lineman, and 59th best player in Florida. While projected as a DT, the versatile Lyons could cross-train for multiple spots along the defensive line.

Transfer Portal WR Mycah Pittman (Oregon)

Pittman, a 6’0”, 185 pound WR, has been a top target for FSU since he entered the transfer portal. The coaches have visited him numerous times and will have the opportunity to host him this weekend. Despite having taken an official visit to check out the Arizona State Sun Devils last weekend, I expect Pittman to sign with FSU, as early as next week if everything goes well during his OV. Pittman has WR1 potential.

Transfer Portal DE Jared Verse (Albany)

The coaches have moved swiftly to get Verse on campus for a visit, as he has absolutely blown up since entering the transfer portal. Verse is 6’4”, 250 pounds and has all the tools you look for in an impact defensive end. He took a visit to the Syracuse Orange last weekend and plans to make his decision before January.

Stay tuned to Tomahawk Nation and be sure to check out the latest Recruiting Thread for more!