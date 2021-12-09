Welcome to the 24th edition of the ongoing 2022 recruiting discussion! Florida State wrapped up its 2021 season and has turned its focus to the Early Signing Period and locking down most of Tribe ‘22. December 10th weekend is going to be the last hurrah, with many visitors and commits expected on campus. The silly season of recruiting is upon us- don’t believe every rumor you hear, worry as much as you want to, and enjoy the ride!

As of today, the 2022 class is sitting at 16 commitments and owns a composite national team ranking of No. 12 (and is currently the 3rd best class in the ACC, just behind the Clemson Tigers and North Carolina Tar Heels).

Who will be the next to visit, commit, or decommit? As always, head below for all the links to our recruiting content, check out the comment section to keep up to date on the latest Florida State Seminoles football recruiting news, and be sure to post any questions, mock classes, or comments.

Tomahawk Nation also rolled out a new podcast channel called Everything Noles, which also includes our rebranded recruiting podcast, The Florida State of Recruiting Podcast: The Three Stars. Check out our first episode right here and check back in this article as we’ll list links to each podcast we record, for your convenience.

For those of you on social media, The Three Stars have a Twitter account that you can follow! Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheThree_Stars

Florida State Recruiting Class of 2022

(click on names for links to commitment articles)

Class of 2022 football recruits

QUARTERBACK: 4 star AJ Duffy (FL)

RUNNING BACK/ATHLETE: 3 star Rodney Hill (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER/RETURN SPECIALIST: 4 star Devaughn Mortimer (FL)

TIGHT END: 3 star Brian Courtney (VA)

TIGHT END: 3 star Jerrale Powers (TX)

OFFENSIVE TACKLE: Transfer Bless Harris (Lamar University)

OFFENSIVE TACKLE: 3 star Daughtry Richardson (FL)

OFFENSIVE GUARD/TACKLE: 4 star Jaylen Early (TX)

OFFENSIVE GUARD/TACKLE: 4 star Qae’shon Sapp (GA)

OFFENSIVE GUARD: 3 star Kanaya Charlton (GA)

OFFENSIVE/DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Antavious “Tae” Woody (AL)

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: 3 star Bishop Thomas (FL)

DEFENSIVE TACKLE: 3 star Daniel Lyons (FL)

DEFENSIVE END: 3 star Aaron Hester (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Omar Graham Jr. (FL)

CORNERBACK/WIDE RECEIVER: 5 star Travis Hunter (GA)

SAFETY/ATHLETE: 5 star Sam McCall (FL)

Scouting Reports

Bless Harris

Jaylen Early

Antavious “Tae” Woody

Rodney Hill

Devaughn Mortimer

Sam McCall

Travis Hunter

Aaron Hester

Tribe ‘22 Florida State of Recruiting series

Tribe ‘22 updates and NT&T’s second mock class (11/23)

Midseason check up on Tribe ‘22

FSoR: Now what? (9/14, Following the JSU loss)

Updates on the eve of the 2021 season, NT&T’s first mock class (9/3)

Where Tribe ‘22 goes from here (July 8)

Where Tribe ‘22 stands right now (June 30)

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Offensive Linemen

Defensive Ends

Defensive Tackles

Linebackers

Defensive Backs

Florida State of Recruiting: The Three Stars podcasts:

(11/25): Breaking down NT&T’s second mock: How will Tribe ‘22 shake out?

(11/16): How will the Miami win translate to recruiting?

(10/20): Florida State of Recruiting: Can FSU take advantage of the current college football landscape?

(9/22): Where FSU goes from here, following the Wake Forest game

(9/7): Where FSU stands with recruits after the Notre Dame game

(9/3): Breaking down the visitor list for the Notre Dame game

(9/1): September 1 means Tribe ‘23 recruiting is officially on the clock!

(8/2): Jaylen Early commitment instant reaction pod

(7/29): The first episode of the rebranded Florida State of Recruiting Podcast: The Three Stars! Recapping July, looking ahead, and Tribe 22 legacy commit Aaron Hester interview

(7/8): Mailbag edition!!

(6/29): Recapping the uber-successful June 25 official visit weekend

(6/23): Interview with Omar Graham Jr., discussing his and Vandrevius Jacobs’ commitments

(6/17): Reviewing the Mega Camp and early June OVs, and looking ahead to the big 6/25 visit weekend

(6/1): Seminole Wrap/Triple Option May Madness Crossover Podcast

(4/15): Recapping the Spring Game recruiting event, 10 most important recruits in attendance

(3/3): Discussing Sam McCall’s commitment, and c/o 22 WR/TE targets

(2/22): Discussing the 2023 commits and 2022 QBs and RBs

Seminole Wrap: 2021 FSU recruiting breakdown, analysis, 2022 look-ahead

Thoughts, Analysis on FSU’s Early Signing Period

10 Class of 2022 Prospects to know

Part I of JP’s recruits to know in 2022

Part II of JP’s recruits to know in 2022