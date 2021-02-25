Florida State football and baseball picked up a commitment Thursday morning from athlete Kam Davis out of Albany, Ga.

Davis becomes the first football commitment for FSU in the class of 2024.

Meanwhile, FSU’s baseball 2024 class now has six commits. All six are ranked in the top 125 of the class. Davis has a bright future on the diamond. He is currently rated as the sixth-best outfielder in the entire 2024 class.

On Feb. 24, just one night before he committed to FSU, Davis announced that FSU baseball had offered him.

FSU baseball and football have teamed up on recruits, most recently making a strong push for defensive lineman Twyone Malone, who ended up signing with Ole Miss.

