Florida State Seminoles football continues to round out its 2022 additions, today getting a commitment from former Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Deuce Spann:

Spann, a redshirt freshman out of Saint Petersburg, Florida, came to Illinois as a three-star dual-threat quarterback prospect, switching to receiver in 2021 after finding himself buried on the depth chart. While his contributions weren’t major — just five receptions in 2021 for 124 yards and two touchdowns — he showed off his athletic ability and potential at the position from the Fighting Illini’s first game and his first snap at the position, when he registered a 45-yard catch vs. the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

At 6-foot-4 and 195-pounds, Spann adds an athletic, big body to a Florida State wide receiver room that returns a combination of experience (Keyshawn Helton, Ontaria Wilson) and raw talent (Malik McClain, Joshua Burrell). While he’s still a work in progress, Mike Norvell and staff feel confident in adapting his skillset to work within the Seminoles’ offense.