FLORIDA STATE — A university emblazoned with success throughout athletics will add a few more notches to their belt of top-tier awards. FSU legend Marvin Jones was inducted into the college football hall of fame, and for the second year in a row women's soccer star mid-fielder Jaelin Howell took home the MAC Hermann award.

Mike Norvell and Co. have the transfer portal on fire and both men and women’s basketball (coming off a stretch of COVID issues) carried the torch with wins heading into late January.

Football

The transfer portal kicked off with a bang on Friday when Jared Verse, the top transfer defensive end in the country, decided to take his talents to Tallahassee.

In 2021, Verse, who stands 6’4, 247 pounds, registered 52 tackles (31 solo), including 11.5 for loss, 9.5 sacks, one pass breakup, 13 quarterback hurries, and a forced fumble, earning first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors. Don’t be fooled by his prior school—Verse has shown he’s a legitimate player who should make an immediate impact (the above offers should’ve already given you a hint). FSU is certainly counting on him to push for a starting role early.

Florida State alumni Marvin Jones was cemented into the College Football Hall of Fame on Friday joining Derrick Brooks, Deion Sanders, Ron Sellers, Fred Biletnikoff, Charlie Ward, and Bobby Bowden to represent the Nole tribe.

Jones was the first FSU player to win two national awards in the same season earning both the Butkis and the Lombardi in 1992.

Jones tallied 111 tackles and seven tackles for a loss as a junior in 1992, while leading the Seminoles to an 11-1 record. He made 10 or more tackles in nine games and finished fourth in the balloting for the 1992 Heisman Trophy. Jones finished his career a two-time consensus All-American and a first-team All-ACC choice in 1992.

Marvin Jones was twice a Consensus All-American. He finished 4th in the @HeismanTrophy vote and won the Butkus and Lombardi awards in 1992. #NoleFamily — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) June 9, 2021

We see you, Jalen Ramsey:

Recruiting

To add another top transfer into the mix, Georgia native Winston Wright will be bringing his talents to Tallahassee as well:

Hey Alexa Play “ Shock Da World By Rod Wave” pic.twitter.com/kEqacr5kVn — Winston “Champ” Wright Jr. (@showtimejet) January 10, 2022

Basketball

Louisville and Wake Forest are programs the fanbase used to overlook. While that may not be the case anymore for football, basketball tell’s a different story. Men’s basketball took down The Cardinals 79-70 for the fifth time in a row:

And the women’s team trounced The Demon Deacons 87-46 breaking a four game losing streak:

All Sports:

Previous MAC Hermann Trophy winner Jaelin Howell brings home another this year and is finishing her career with 42 goals and teamed with the Noles for 14 shut-outs, two national championships, and numerous other accolades which can be found here.

In case you missed it, check out Brett’s Six weeks until Florida State baseball: How FSU’s six redshirt seniors will provide valuable leadership in 2022 for a roster roundup and outlook of the baseball team heading into next season.