Florida State football, recruiting news: What’s left for #Tribe22?

Expect a quiet signing day on February 2nd

By LastNoleofKrypton
Don Juan Moore

Recruiting:

What’s left for #Tribe22? Not much but FSU will leave no stone unturned.

Florida State will largely be turning its focus to the monumentally important 2023 class; FSU will host its first junior day on January 15th.

2023 four-star CB Makari Vickers, 2023 RB JoJo Restall, and 2023 four-star OL Roderick Kearney are all confirmed to be visiting.

Football:

Welcome Coach Tokarz:

Not that we expected different, but OL Dillan Gibbons confirmed that he’ll use his final year:

Other Sports:

Tonight’s rivalry game against Miami (FL) will have a raucous student section:

FSU Softball is back:

FSU is not going to shoot 50% from 3 that often but they’re certainly more capable of beating teams like Wake than they’ve shown so far:

Alumni:

Shade Tree is in the Hall of Fame:

