Recruiting:

What’s left for #Tribe22? Not much but FSU will leave no stone unturned.

Florida State will largely be turning its focus to the monumentally important 2023 class; FSU will host its first junior day on January 15th.

2023 four-star CB Makari Vickers, 2023 RB JoJo Restall, and 2023 four-star OL Roderick Kearney are all confirmed to be visiting.

Football:

Welcome Coach Tokarz:

Not that we expected different, but OL Dillan Gibbons confirmed that he’ll use his final year:

“Can’t stop addicted to the shindig.”



Excited to be returning to FSU for my final year of college football. Thank you to @Coach_Norvell, @CoachAAtkins, my teammates, and those members of the community that have welcomed me home. pic.twitter.com/krLcqUuHAo — Dillan R. Gibbons (@GibbonsDillan) January 11, 2022

Other Sports:

Tonight’s rivalry game against Miami (FL) will have a raucous student section:

Sold out student section for tomorrow night’s @FSUHoops game vs. Miami #LetsGoNoles pic.twitter.com/fL4dcAbqHp — Florida State Ticket Office (@FSUTickets) January 10, 2022

FSU Softball is back:

Day 1️⃣ of the first full week of practice ✅ #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/WqDPnu8B8f — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 10, 2022

FSU is not going to shoot 50% from 3 that often but they’re certainly more capable of beating teams like Wake than they’ve shown so far:

That team you saw yesterday is who we are @sammiepuisis | #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/X29SmXubfF — FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) January 10, 2022

Alumni:

Shade Tree is in the Hall of Fame: