Recruiting:
What’s left for #Tribe22? Not much but FSU will leave no stone unturned.
Florida State will largely be turning its focus to the monumentally important 2023 class; FSU will host its first junior day on January 15th.
2023 four-star CB Makari Vickers, 2023 RB JoJo Restall, and 2023 four-star OL Roderick Kearney are all confirmed to be visiting.
Football:
Welcome Coach Tokarz:
@Coach_Tokarz #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing https://t.co/P9uqBNSLY7 pic.twitter.com/vlQCiMS0UZ— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 10, 2022
Not that we expected different, but OL Dillan Gibbons confirmed that he’ll use his final year:
“Can’t stop addicted to the shindig.”— Dillan R. Gibbons (@GibbonsDillan) January 11, 2022
Excited to be returning to FSU for my final year of college football. Thank you to @Coach_Norvell, @CoachAAtkins, my teammates, and those members of the community that have welcomed me home. pic.twitter.com/krLcqUuHAo
Other Sports:
Tonight’s rivalry game against Miami (FL) will have a raucous student section:
Sold out student section for tomorrow night’s @FSUHoops game vs. Miami #LetsGoNoles pic.twitter.com/fL4dcAbqHp— Florida State Ticket Office (@FSUTickets) January 10, 2022
FSU Softball is back:
Day 1️⃣ of the first full week of practice ✅ #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/WqDPnu8B8f— Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) January 10, 2022
FSU is not going to shoot 50% from 3 that often but they’re certainly more capable of beating teams like Wake than they’ve shown so far:
That team you saw yesterday is who we are @sammiepuisis | #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/X29SmXubfF— FSU Women's Hoops (@fsuwbb) January 10, 2022
Alumni:
Shade Tree is in the Hall of Fame:
CONGRATS to our newest College Football Hall of Famer @MarvinJonesJets‼️#NoleFamily | @NFFNetwork— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 10, 2022
️: https://t.co/lwv9PoyhG5 pic.twitter.com/AfKpy2LE3Z
appreciate all the love over the last few days sorry for not responding,had to keep it hush on my end!Thanks to Coach Bobby B,Wally Burnham,Mickey Andrews,Doug Manheimer , & teammates,love you guys ! My kiddos My bro Fred Jones&family!@marvinjonesjrr Next Up! Thanks @NFFNetwork— Marvin Shade Jones (@MarvinJonesJets) January 10, 2022
