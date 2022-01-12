Florida State snatches victory from the jaws of defeat vs. Miami (FL), once again

Recruiting

It was quite the weekend for Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program in the transfer portal, as FSU landed Albany defensive end Jared Verse (one of the most sought after defensive players in the portal) and West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Winston Wright, who should immediately fight for the No. 1 spot in that room (major kudos to the DeLoach family for assisting in his recruitment to Tallahassee).

Football

Team workouts are underway:

New quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz met with the media earlier this week:

Lots of change in the ACC:

Aside from Duke giving an existing coach play-calling duties, there were zero HC, OC or DC changes made in the ACC from 2020 to 2021. From 2021 to 2022… a lot.



From 2021 to 2022… a lot. pic.twitter.com/VIec1HnORw — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 7, 2022

It’s absolutely shocking how long it took for Marvin Jones to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame:

Football’s a physical sport, but DK has a point. What do y’all think?

If Bryce Young and Will Anderson were draft eligible they would go #1 and #2 in this years NFL Draft. So why make them return?? Time to change the rules and let these players turn pro whenever they want to!! — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) January 11, 2022

#GoACC?

ACC finished with 4 teams ranked in the top 20 of the final AP poll.



It’s only the second time in the past 15 years that’s happened (2016).



13 Pitt

14 Clemson

15 Wake

20 NC State — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 11, 2022

Louisville Cardinals defensive back transfer Greedy Vance enjoying the Tally weather:

I couldn’t ask for no weather better then this boy — Greedy Vance (@iam_jvxiiii) January 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Oregon Ducks wide receiver transfer Mycah Pittman realizes he’s back in Florida:

Lizards in class it really is great to be back in Florida — MJP (@MycahPittman) January 7, 2022

Warrick Dunn just keeps winning in life (he cannot win enough awards, IMO):

Congratulations to Warrick Dunn on being named a recipient of the NCAA Silver Anniversary Award. He is the first Silver Anniversary Award winner from Florida State.



: https://t.co/M6ZZypMJeR pic.twitter.com/zQTBDkFjW8 — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) January 11, 2022

Basketball

It was anything but easy, but Florida State beat Miami (FL) for the EIGHTH straight time:

Some highlights from the ACC DN:

Miami 64 vs. Florida State 65



The Noles snap Miami’s winning streak and get their eighth consecutive win over the Canes! @FSUHoops @GEICO | #NewBlood pic.twitter.com/DJ7cudFIHH — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) January 12, 2022

NFL Noles

The regular season is finally over, and the NFL Playoffs are upon us.

Wide receiver Auden Tate is back for the Cincinnati Bengals:

Baseball

Just over a month until the season starts:

#FSU baseball is ranked #15 by Perfect Game to start 2022. — Brett Nevitt (@brettpn) January 6, 2022

Women’s Sports

Jaelin Howell had an amazing career at Florida State, and she capped it off with a national championship and a second straight MAC Hermann trophy:

Miscellaneous

Coach YAC with some wisdom for your Wednesday:

Yes, sir: