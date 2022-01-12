 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Florida State snatches victory from the jaws of defeat vs. Miami (FL), once again

Ouch.

By Josh Pick
NCAA Basketball: Miami-Florida at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting

It was quite the weekend for Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program in the transfer portal, as FSU landed Albany defensive end Jared Verse (one of the most sought after defensive players in the portal) and West Virginia Mountaineers wide receiver Winston Wright, who should immediately fight for the No. 1 spot in that room (major kudos to the DeLoach family for assisting in his recruitment to Tallahassee).

We’ve got you covered with all the latest in the portal:

Did you check out the latest offering from the Three Stars? If not, you definitely should. If you’ve already listened, maybe run it back in case you missed something. And, as always, make sure to subscribe and rate us 5-stars, please.

NoleThruandThru delivered a masterpiece on the Travis Hunter/Deion Sanders situation, the successes from the Early Signing Period, FSU’s dominance in the transfer portal, and what to expect from traditional Signing Day in February:

Most of us can’t wait for a new recruiting thread, but for now, this’ll have to do. If you know, you know.

Football

Team workouts are underway:

New quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz met with the media earlier this week:

Lots of change in the ACC:

It’s absolutely shocking how long it took for Marvin Jones to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame:

Football’s a physical sport, but DK has a point. What do y’all think?

#GoACC?

Louisville Cardinals defensive back transfer Greedy Vance enjoying the Tally weather:

Meanwhile, Oregon Ducks wide receiver transfer Mycah Pittman realizes he’s back in Florida:

Warrick Dunn just keeps winning in life (he cannot win enough awards, IMO):

Basketball

It was anything but easy, but Florida State beat Miami (FL) for the EIGHTH straight time:

Some highlights from the ACC DN:

NFL Noles

The regular season is finally over, and the NFL Playoffs are upon us.

Wide receiver Auden Tate is back for the Cincinnati Bengals:

Baseball

Just over a month until the season starts:

Women’s Sports

Jaelin Howell had an amazing career at Florida State, and she capped it off with a national championship and a second straight MAC Hermann trophy:

Miscellaneous

Coach YAC with some wisdom for your Wednesday:

Yes, sir:

