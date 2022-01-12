Florida State Seminoles Transfer Portal Thread #10

The Transfer Portal has absolutely exploded, so Tomahawk Nation is lifting the burden from JoeNole and making the ongoing Transfer Portal threads similar to what we do with the Recruiting threads. We’ll update the body of this article as we confirm targets FSU’s pursuing (the ones we can share, at least). You can read the ninth thread right here.

Transfer Portal Commitments:

OT Bless Harris (Lamar/UCF Knights) committed 11/14

OC Kayden Lyles (Wisconsin Badgers) committed 12/16

WR Mycah Pittman (Oregon Ducks) committed 12/19

WR Johnny Wilson (Arizona State Sun Devils) committed 12/23

CB Greedy Vance (Louisville Cardinals) committed 12/28

WR Deuce Spann (Illinois Fighting Illini) committed 1/1/22

LB Tatum Bethune (UCF Knights) committed 1/4/22

DE Jared Verse (Albany) committed 1/7/22

WR Winston Wright, Jr. (West Virginia Mountaineers) committed 1/9/22

Transfer Portal Names to Watch:

CB Latrell McCutcheon (Oklahoma Sooners)

RB Sean Dollars (Oregon Ducks)

Florida State Players in the Portal

DB Brandon Moore

DE Josh Griffis (Jackson State)

DB Carlos Becker (Alabama A&M)

OG Dontae Lucas (South Alabama)

RB Deonte Sheffield (West Florida)

WR Bryan Robinson (Marshall)

QB Chubba Purdy

OT Jalen Goss (FAMU)

OG Ira Henry

TE Carter Boatwright (FAU)

LB Jaleel McRae (FAU)

LB Jayion McCluster

DT Tru Thompson (Jackson State)

DE Marcus Cushnie

K Parker Grothaus

LB Jordan Eubanks

