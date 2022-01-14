Thursday evening, Joe Crocker was offered by offensive line coach Alex Atkins and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Crocker is a 6’6 310 pound offensive tackle from Nashville, TN.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Franklin Road Academy and has an 89 rating (high 3-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 362nd best player in his class (24th best OT and 11th best player in Tennessee).

Crocker, who claims an 81” wingspan and a 3.5 GPA, has offers from the Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers, Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Maryland Terrapins, Michigan Wolverines, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, TCU Horned Frogs, Tennessee Volunteers, UCF Knights, Virginia Cavaliers, and Virginia Tech Hokies, among others.

We spoke to Crocker Thursday, and he said he received the offer during a FaceTime call with Atkins and Cooper Williams (assistant OL coach). The staff is hoping to get the talented OT on campus soon.

