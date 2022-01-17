Noles News: Men’s basketball wins in final moments, Norvell brings talent to Tallahassee

FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles had an eventful end of the week that included a hold your breath basketball victory over the Syracuse Orange, women’s basketball suffering a heartbreaking loss on Thursday, and ended with Mike Norvell and Co. hosting a successful haul of recruits on Saturday.

Let's dive in:

Football/Recruiting

A new roster was released on Friday adding Tribe ‘22 to the list. A few number changes were made, a few numbers were given out, and it gave a glimpse into what players received a redshirt from the 2021 season.

A few scholarship offers were extended to recruits visiting over the weekend which included ‘23 running back Dontavius Braswell, ‘23 running back Jeremiah Cobb, 23’ wide receiver Keyon Brown, and ‘24 wide receiver Jalewis Solomon.



For a full list of attendees from Saturday and a photo gallery check out:

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips had some words about expanding the CFB playoff expressing his beliefs that there are more pressing issues that need to be addressed beforehand:

ACC commish Jim Phillips: "We don't have a college football playoff problem. We have a college football and NCAA problem.”



Says larger issues should be addressed before playoff expansion.



ACC has “significant concerns” about current expansion model. — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 14, 2022

And the WORK continued:

Basketball

Men’s basketball (10-5, 4-2 ACC) got about as close to a buzzer-beater as you can when senior guard Rayquan Evans sunk two free throws to end the game against Syracuse 76-71.

Their next matchup against Duke at home has already been sold out and looks to be a good one:

Tuck - PACKED!

Tuesday night’s @FSUHoops game vs. Duke is sold out #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/uWCVKFplOb — Florida State Ticket Office (@FSUTickets) January 14, 2022

The women’s team (7-7, 1-3 ACC) fell in heartbreaking fashion to Georgia Tech 68-64 and look to face the Clemson Tigers on the road January 18th.

Other sports

Baseball season is rounding second fast and Tomahawk Nation’s Brett Nevitt has you covered. He’s probably been gifted a key to the city known as Dick Howser by now but don't ask him for it. Continuing his weekly column Brett breaks down five key pieces to the weekend rotation:

Seminole senior Beatrice Wallin received a golden ticket in the mail to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Friday, one of the biggest premier golf tournaments you can attend:

One of the best things you can receive in the mail!! Senior Beatrice Wallin with the invitation to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur! We are so proud of Bea for earning an invitation to one of the best amateur events in the world! Tournament is March 30th - April 2nd. pic.twitter.com/uWsvMjYpFi — FSU Golf (@FSUGolf) January 15, 2022

