Florida State Seminoles football has picked up another offensive player from the transfer portal, with running back Trey Benson pledging to play for the Noles after starting his career with the Oregon Ducks.
Benson suffered a significant knee injury in December 2020 — when he tore his ACL, MCL, his lateral and medial meniscus, and his gracilis tendon (hamstring)— but bounced back to contribute a little in 2021, racking up 22 yards and a touchdown on six carries.
As a high school prospect, Benson was rated a high three-star (89 rating) from the 247 Sports Composite List (27th best running back in America). In addition to being offered by Mike Norvell’s staff at Memphis, he was offered and recruited by Florida State during his high school recruitment — albeit by the previous coaching staff.
From his Oregon bio, written prior to the 2021 season:
As A Freshman (2020)
Missed the season with an injury.
High School
Four-star, No. 259 overall prospect and No. 6 player in Mississippi by 247Sports … Top-ranked running back in Mississippi by ESPN and 247Sports … Ninth-highest rated running back ever signed by Oregon according to 247Sports … Consensus top-12 prospect in Mississippi by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports … Rated as a three-star by ESPN and Rivals … Finished as the No. 27 running back overall and No. 1 in Mississippi in the 247Sports composite ranking … Tabbed the No. 2 running back in Mississippi by Rivals …Named PrepStar All-Southeast Region … Earned MAIS 3A District 4 first-team all-conference honors as a junior and senior … Two-year letterman and two-time team captain at St. Joseph High School … Rushed for 3,616 yards and 48 touchdowns while winning back-to-back MAIS 3A state championships in 2018 and 2019 … Averaged 144.6 yards per game and 13.9 yards per carry with 54 total TDs … Finished with 18 career 100-yard games … As a senior, led St. Joseph’s to a 13-0 record while gaining 1,783 yards on 110 carries with 26 TD and 10 100-yard games … Rushed for more than 200 yards in three games … Had a 298-yard effort on 21 carries with four touchdowns in a win over North Delta … Gained 202 yards on just three carries with three TDs while forcing a fumble in a 44-7 win over River Oaks … Rushed for 238 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries in a 50-41 win over Pillow Academy … In the state championship game, rushed for 111 yards and three TDs on just six carries in a 55-24 win over Indianola Academy … In the first round of the state playoffs, ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns on just nine carries … As a junior, led team to an 11-1 record while rushing for 1,833 yards and 22 touchdowns … Averaged 152.8 yards per game and 12.2 yards per carry … Rushed for over 100 yards eight times, including four 200-plus yard games and two 300-plus yard games … Had career highs of 392 yards rushing (13 carries) and seven touchdowns in a 62-20 win over Greenville Christian … Added a 75-yard interception return against Greenville and a two-point conversion to score a career-best 50 points in a game … Ran for 306 yards and four TDs on 21 carries in a 44-7 win over River Oaks … Gained 265 yards on 16 carries with three TDs in a 50-21 win over Canton Academy … Rushed for 220 yards on 19 carries with two touchdowns in a 55-33 win over Tri-County Academy … High school coach was John Baker … Chose Oregon over Arizona State, Duke, Florida State, Kansas, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Memphis, Mississippi State, Missouri, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Penn State, Purdue, Vanderbilt. Washington State and others.
