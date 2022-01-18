Florida State Seminoles football has picked up another offensive player from the transfer portal, with running back Trey Benson pledging to play for the Noles after starting his career with the Oregon Ducks.

Benson suffered a significant knee injury in December 2020 — when he tore his ACL, MCL, his lateral and medial meniscus, and his gracilis tendon (hamstring)— but bounced back to contribute a little in 2021, racking up 22 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

As a high school prospect, Benson was rated a high three-star (89 rating) from the 247 Sports Composite List (27th best running back in America). In addition to being offered by Mike Norvell’s staff at Memphis, he was offered and recruited by Florida State during his high school recruitment — albeit by the previous coaching staff.

