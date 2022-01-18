Transfers Mycah Pittman, Jared Verse, Winston Wright Jr. speak on FSU

Florida State Seminoles football has received a flurry of transfer commitments over the last few weeks, enough to give FSU the current No. 2 transfer portal class in the country.

Three of those players, defensive end Jared Verse and wide receivers Mycah Pittman and Winston Wright Jr., spoke with the media for the first time on Wednesday, detailing their decision process to end up in Tallahassee.

Each come via different paths — Pittman decided to leave Oregon with the arrival of a new coaching staff and due to what he alluded to as a toxic situation (he declined to elaborate), looking for the chance at becoming a major impact of the offense. Wright Jr. left West Virginia in search of a chance to elevate his game, aiming to secure his NFL future. And Verse, considered one of the top transfer prospects this last cycle, wanted the chance to prove himself at a higher level, having gained 30 pounds in the course of a single off-season before registering 52 tackles (31 solo), including 11.5 for loss, 9.5 sacks, one pass breakup, 13 quarterback hurries, and a forced fumble.

Below are some select quotes from today’s Zoom availability — the full interviews will be added when available.

Wide receiver Mycah Pittman

On Jordan Travis

Jordan can throw the ball — there’s speculation or something that he can’t? But he can. Me and Jordan have actually built a pretty strong friendship the few weeks I’ve been here. There’s a lot of similar traits that we have.

Outside of the field, one of the more important things is building that friendship, that trust. It’s great to see who he is as a person, it’s a great guy.

On Johnny Wilson

We’re adapting together — he’s a great player and he can move for how big he is.

On passing offense

I got back to receipts that Mike Norvell runs a pass-friendly offense. I feel like me coming around came maybe help or give them more encouragement to throw the ball. I’m putting my money to have an explosive offense this year.

On returning

I’ve always been in the return game, college, high school, even Pop Warner. I pride myself on not dropping the ball — on making smart decisions. I find it very routine for me to go out and catch punts, knowing the rotation of the ball.

On motivation

I’m a guy that wants to go — I’m the sorest loser out there. If I’m losing a rep, I’m running it back. Thankfully, I have a great father and a great brother that taught me I can win any rep. I want to win.

Wide receiver Winston Wright Jr.

On recruiting process

The biggest thing for me when I went to the portal, I knew what I was looking for. It just was about what was the best for me, what would set me up to be an NFL Draft pick.

On being sold on FSU

The relationship was short, but I felt like I could rely on the coaches, that they were a real staff, that I could have a relationship with on and off the field.

On relationship with Kalen Deloach

I grew up with him, so I trusted him. He just let me know what kind of program it was.

On receiver room

We’ve got fast guys, we got big guys — if we work together, we’re going have a great year.

On Jordan Travis

He’s a unique quarterback — he can run the ball, throw the ball, he has a strong arm.

Defensive end Jared Verse

On the impact of Jermaine Johnson, Keir Thomas during his recruiting

When I came on my official visit, I talked with them. We spoke for an hour or so, and Jermaine told me about everything — the good, the bad, and that stood out to me. I met up with Keir, he told me about the lifestyle of Florida State.

On what swayed him to FSU

Coach Norvell and Coach JP [John Papuchis.] Seeing the vision, what I could do, it sold me.

On Papuchis

You never get the full coach when you get recruited, but he’s giving me the same thing since I’ve gotten here. He told me he’d give me his best every day, and so far, that’s what he’d done.