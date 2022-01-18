Late Monday morning, Desmond Umeozulu was offered by defensive ends coach and area recruiter John Papuchis and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Umeozulu is a 6’5 220 pound defensive end from Upper Marlboro, MD (via Nigeria).

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Charles Herbert Flowers High School and has a 90 rating (4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 307th best player in his class (25th best edge defender and 4th best player in Maryland).

Umeozulu has offers from the Boston College Eagles, Duke Blue Devils, Kentucky Wildcats, Maryland Terrapins, Michigan State Spartans, North Carolina Tar Heels, Northwestern Wildcats, Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels, Pittsburgh Panthers, Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Vanderbilt Commodores, Virginia Cavaliers, Virginia Tech Hokies, and Washington Huskies, among others.

He was recently named first-team all county:

As always, make sure to get all the latest by checking out Tomahawk Nation’s recruiting thread.