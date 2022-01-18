Tuesday evening, Jadyn Davis was offered by head coach Mike Norvell, quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz, and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Davis is a 6’0 185 pound quarterback from Fort Mill, SC.

The Class of 2024 prospect attends Providence Day School (just over the border in Charlotte) and has a 93 rating (4-star) from 247 Sports. They consider him the best player in his class.

Davis has offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Maryland Terrapins, North Carolina Tar Heels, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas A&M Aggies, among others.

From Andrew Ivins and 247 Sports:

Already pushing 6-foot. Likely to keep growing. Slender build with room to eventually fill out. A multi-game starter at the varsity level as a freshman. Quick, compact release allows him to spray it around the field. Ball placement a strength early on in his career as he’s accurate more times than not. Uses trajectory to his advantage. Clean footwork. Likes to establish a secure base. Solid pocket presence for his age, but athletic and creative enough to keep plays alive. Can move the chains with his legs. Doesn’t put himself in many risky situations. Peers consider him a leader in the huddle. Will need to develop some arm strength over the next few years, but already capable of making some high-level throws. Viewed by trusted quarterback trainers as a kid that’s well ahead of the curve. Should develop into one of the top passers in the 2024 cycle with the right coaching and mindset.

Athletic Background

2020: Started on varsity as a freshman. Missed multiple games due to a broken collarbone; Participated in the FBU Freshman All-American Bowl where he earned an invite to All-American Bowl.