Noles News: Football gets another commitment, FSU hoops upsets Duke

Recruiting

Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program landed yet another transfer (No. 10 so far!) Tuesday afternoon when Oregon Ducks running back Trey Benson committed to the Tribe:

We expect that’s the final commitment before spring for the Seminoles, but you can still hang out in the transfer portal thread and discuss what other holes you’d like to see Florida State fill before the 2022 season:

NT&T with a detailed look how Norvell’s handled the portal thus far and what it all means:

Florida State handed out numerous offers to high school prospects, as well, Tuesday, including a four-star defensive end from Maryland:

Tuesday evening, FSU offered the top player in the Class of 2024:

For the rest of the offers and general recruiting talk, head to our most recent recruiting thread:

Football

We heard from wide receiver Mycah Pittman, defensive end Jared Verse, and wide receiver Winston Wright Tuesday morning—let’s just say they’re a confident bunch:

McKenzie Milton is thankful for his time at FSU:

DLT mic’d up at the Hula Bowl:

Make sure to help a brother out:

A question for my #NoleFam:



I’m planning out my week and need recommendations for lunch. What’s the best spot in Tallahassee? — Dillan R. Gibbons (@GibbonsDillan) January 18, 2022

Take an “inside look” at FSU football:

New YouTube Video out now! Check it out for inside access to FSU Football. College Football Lifestyle: Work Works https://t.co/nfHPWK8FwJ via @YouTube — Camm McDonald (@CaamMcd) January 13, 2022

Good charge from Jordan Travis:

There is nothing better than some adversity. Nothing in life comes easy — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) January 13, 2022

Thoughts on these comments from Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart?

Good people will leave College Football if the wrong people remain in charge. This was the most important thing @KirbySmartUGA said after winning the title. pic.twitter.com/eZTov96oXM — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) January 18, 2022

Basketball

Welp. Leonard Hamilton’s Noles knocked off Coach K’s Duke Blue Devils, once again, a 79-78 OT thriller:

Speaking of overtime:

Simply incredible.



Florida State wins a 13th straight overtime game. Never been done before.



FSU 79, Duke 78.



Never get involved in a land war in Asia, and never get involved in an overtime game against Leonard Hamilton. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) January 19, 2022

And Coach Ham’s teams are pretty good at knocking off ranked foes:

Leonard Hamilton has his 55th win against AP Top 25 teams when unranked, the most by any coach during the AP Poll Era (1948-49), surpassing Bob Knight, who had 54.



Florida State has now won 13 straight overtime games, extending the longest streak in Division I history. pic.twitter.com/jIEQeiPWbV — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 19, 2022

Lots of alums were taking notice:

FSU — Devin Vassell (@Yvngdevo) January 19, 2022

Yeaaaaa storm the court! Get crazy Tally !!!! — Terance Mann (@terance_mann) January 19, 2022

Great W @FSUHoops ‼️ — Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) January 19, 2022

Congrats FSU hoops! That’s big!!!! — Keir Thomas (@_popcool) January 19, 2022

Look what CY has started:

NEW BLOOD pic.twitter.com/aqHlkf2fOI — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) January 19, 2022

If you missed the game, the ACC Digital Network was kind enough to post extended highlights:

NFL Noles

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was very impressive in Monday evening’s convincing win over the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs, and he earned the game ball for his efforts:

All the feels from @thereal_cam3 after receiving his game ball. pic.twitter.com/HkzlCzn2xj — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 18, 2022

Thankful that Philadelphia Eagles DE Josh Sweat is (seemingly) fine now:

On Tuesday night, #Eagles defender Josh Sweat was admitted to the hospital. He underwent an emergency procedure due to the severity of the matter. The doctors addressed a life-threatening situation. Sweat and the medical team did everything possible to help him return to play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022

NBA Noles

Scottie Barnes has been very impressive this season, and he’s a thoughtful young man:

To whoever this lady in the stand is, I hope you are okay https://t.co/PwddYeMtUl — Scott Barnes (@ScottBarnes561) January 18, 2022

It sure seems the Raptors made the correct call taking Barnes over Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs:

Baseball

FSU is predicted to finish in the top 15 by D1 baseball:

A big reason the Noles are thought of so highly is the pitching staff. Who should we expect to start this season?

Women’s Sports

Solid win for Coach Sue’s crew:

Prince’s recap:

Coach Lonni’s squad should be a championship contender, once again:

Never hurts to have talented newcomers: