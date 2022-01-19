 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Noles News: Football gets another commitment, FSU hoops upsets Duke

Twas a good Tuesday.

By Josh Pick
Trey Benson (Twitter)

Recruiting

Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program landed yet another transfer (No. 10 so far!) Tuesday afternoon when Oregon Ducks running back Trey Benson committed to the Tribe:

We expect that’s the final commitment before spring for the Seminoles, but you can still hang out in the transfer portal thread and discuss what other holes you’d like to see Florida State fill before the 2022 season:

NT&T with a detailed look how Norvell’s handled the portal thus far and what it all means:

Florida State handed out numerous offers to high school prospects, as well, Tuesday, including a four-star defensive end from Maryland:

Tuesday evening, FSU offered the top player in the Class of 2024:

For the rest of the offers and general recruiting talk, head to our most recent recruiting thread:

Football

We heard from wide receiver Mycah Pittman, defensive end Jared Verse, and wide receiver Winston Wright Tuesday morning—let’s just say they’re a confident bunch:

McKenzie Milton is thankful for his time at FSU:

DLT mic’d up at the Hula Bowl:

Make sure to help a brother out:

Take an “inside look” at FSU football:

Good charge from Jordan Travis:

Thoughts on these comments from Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart?

Basketball

Welp. Leonard Hamilton’s Noles knocked off Coach K’s Duke Blue Devils, once again, a 79-78 OT thriller:

Speaking of overtime:

And Coach Ham’s teams are pretty good at knocking off ranked foes:

Lots of alums were taking notice:

Look what CY has started:

If you missed the game, the ACC Digital Network was kind enough to post extended highlights:

NFL Noles

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was very impressive in Monday evening’s convincing win over the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs, and he earned the game ball for his efforts:

Thankful that Philadelphia Eagles DE Josh Sweat is (seemingly) fine now:

NBA Noles

Scottie Barnes has been very impressive this season, and he’s a thoughtful young man:

It sure seems the Raptors made the correct call taking Barnes over Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs:

Baseball

FSU is predicted to finish in the top 15 by D1 baseball:

A big reason the Noles are thought of so highly is the pitching staff. Who should we expect to start this season?

Women’s Sports

Solid win for Coach Sue’s crew:

Prince’s recap:

Coach Lonni’s squad should be a championship contender, once again:

Never hurts to have talented newcomers:

