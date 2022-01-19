Noles News: Football gets another commitment, FSU hoops upsets Duke

Recruiting
Mike Norvell’s Florida State Seminoles football program landed yet another transfer (No. 10 so far!) Tuesday afternoon when Oregon Ducks running back Trey Benson committed to the Tribe:
We expect that’s the final commitment before spring for the Seminoles, but you can still hang out in the transfer portal thread and discuss what other holes you’d like to see Florida State fill before the 2022 season:
NT&T with a detailed look how Norvell’s handled the portal thus far and what it all means:
Florida State handed out numerous offers to high school prospects, as well, Tuesday, including a four-star defensive end from Maryland:
Tuesday evening, FSU offered the top player in the Class of 2024:
For the rest of the offers and general recruiting talk, head to our most recent recruiting thread:
Football
We heard from wide receiver Mycah Pittman, defensive end Jared Verse, and wide receiver Winston Wright Tuesday morning—let’s just say they’re a confident bunch:
McKenzie Milton is thankful for his time at FSU:
Thank you, @McKenzieMil10 #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing
DLT mic’d up at the Hula Bowl:
Mic'd Up at the @Hula_Bowl with @DevontayTaylor #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing
Make sure to help a brother out:
A question for my #NoleFam:
I’m planning out my week and need recommendations for lunch. What’s the best spot in Tallahassee?
Take an “inside look” at FSU football:
New YouTube Video out now! Check it out for inside access to FSU Football. College Football Lifestyle: Work Works
Good charge from Jordan Travis:
There is nothing better than some adversity. Nothing in life comes easy
Thoughts on these comments from Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart?
Good people will leave College Football if the wrong people remain in charge. This was the most important thing @KirbySmartUGA said after winning the title.
Basketball
Welp. Leonard Hamilton’s Noles knocked off Coach K’s Duke Blue Devils, once again, a 79-78 OT thriller:
Speaking of overtime:
Simply incredible.
Florida State wins a 13th straight overtime game. Never been done before.
FSU 79, Duke 78.
Never get involved in a land war in Asia, and never get involved in an overtime game against Leonard Hamilton.
And Coach Ham’s teams are pretty good at knocking off ranked foes:
Leonard Hamilton has his 55th win against AP Top 25 teams when unranked, the most by any coach during the AP Poll Era (1948-49), surpassing Bob Knight, who had 54.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 19, 2022
Florida State has now won 13 straight overtime games, extending the longest streak in Division I history. pic.twitter.com/jIEQeiPWbV
Lots of alums were taking notice:
FSU
Yeaaaaa storm the court! Get crazy Tally !!!!
NewBloodssssssss
Great W @FSUHoops ‼️
Congrats FSU hoops! That's big!!!!
Look what CY has started:
NEW BLOOD
If you missed the game, the ACC Digital Network was kind enough to post extended highlights:
No. 6 Duke 78 vs. Florida State 79— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) January 19, 2022
BIG TIME DUB in Tallahassee! @FSUHoops @GEICO | #NewBlood
NFL Noles
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was very impressive in Monday evening’s convincing win over the Arizona Cardinals in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs, and he earned the game ball for his efforts:
All the feels from @thereal_cam3 after receiving his game ball.
Thankful that Philadelphia Eagles DE Josh Sweat is (seemingly) fine now:
On Tuesday night, #Eagles defender Josh Sweat was admitted to the hospital. He underwent an emergency procedure due to the severity of the matter. The doctors addressed a life-threatening situation. Sweat and the medical team did everything possible to help him return to play.
NBA Noles
Scottie Barnes has been very impressive this season, and he’s a thoughtful young man:
To whoever this lady in the stand is, I hope you are okay
It sure seems the Raptors made the correct call taking Barnes over Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs:
Baseball
FSU is predicted to finish in the top 15 by D1 baseball:
A big reason the Noles are thought of so highly is the pitching staff. Who should we expect to start this season?
Women’s Sports
Solid win for Coach Sue’s crew:
We came.
We saw.
We #NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/LjcoCJjox9
Florida State 79 vs. Clemson 68— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) January 19, 2022
Road win for @fsuwbb‼️
Road win for @fsuwbb‼️

Game highlights here ⬇️⬇️@accwbb @GEICO | #NoleFAM
Prince’s recap:
Coach Lonni’s squad should be a championship contender, once again:
We are No. 6 in the @D1Softball preseason top-25! #OneTribe
Never hurts to have talented newcomers:
Freshmen @brooke_blank4 and Amaya Ross were both selected as two of @D1Softball's Top-75 Freshmen! #OneTribe
