Wednesday morning, Markis Deal was offered by area recruiter Chris Thomsen and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Deal is a 6’4 290 pound offensive and defensive lineman from Garland, TX.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Naaman Forest High School and has a 95 rating (4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 123rd best player in his class (he’s listed as the 5th best interior offensive lineman and 24th best player in Texas).

Deal has offers from the Arkansas Razorbacks (thought to be the early leader), Arizona State Sun Devils, Baylor Bears, Kansas State Wildcats, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Oklahoma Sooners, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Ole Miss Rebels, Syracuse Orange, TCU Horned Frogs, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, USC Trojans, and Utah Utes, among others.

As always, make sure to get more info by checking out Tomahawk Nation’s recruiting thread.