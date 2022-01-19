Wednesday evening, Jaquavious Russaw was offered by area recruiter Marcus Woodson and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Russaw is a 6’2 230 pound edge from Troy, AL.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Carver High School and has a 98 rating (high 4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 38th best player in his class (4th best EDGE and 6th best player in Alabama).

Russaw has offers from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Arkansas Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Boston College Eagles, Clemson Tigers, Colorado Buffaloes, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Indiana Hoosiers, Kentucky Wildcats, LSU Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oklahoma Sooners, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, UCF Knights, and USC Trojans among others.

