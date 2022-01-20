Thursday morning, Brycen Sanders was offered by offensive line coach Alex Atkins, assistant OL coach Cooper Williams, and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Sanders is a 6’5 280 pound offensive lineman from Chattanooga, TN.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends The Baylor School and has a 90 rating (4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 272nd best player in his class (16th best interior offensive lineman and 7th best player in Tennessee).

Sanders has offers from the Arkansas Razorbacks, Auburn Tigers, Duke Blue Devils, Georgia Bulldogs, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Ole Miss Rebels, Stanford Cardinal, TCU Horned Frogs, Tennessee Volunteers, Vanderbilt Commodores, and Virginia Tech Hokies, among others.

From Gabe Brooks and 247 Sports:

Tall, big-bodied offensive lineman with experience inside and outside. Projects to the interior, likely guard. Plays with consistent physicality and flashes occasional punchiness that should continue to improve with added strength and development. Moves fairly well in space relative to size and gets to the second level on schedule. Functional strength is a plus. Latches on and looks to finish blocks. Displays requisite lateral competence in pass protection. Two-sport athlete with impressive numbers in the shot put (51-5) and discus (146-11). Plays high and will need to develop knee-bending ability. Lacks desired length, which leads to interior projection. Plays a bit rigid at times, but wears mass well and shows above average body control relative to physical specs. High-major offensive line prospect with a high floor and the potential to become a multi-year starter in college. Multi-sport success could also bode well for long-term ceiling.

Athletic Background

Also competes in track and field.

Threw the shot put 51-5 and the discus 146-11 as a sophomore. Qualified for the Tennessee State Track and Field Championship in the discus, finishing seventh.