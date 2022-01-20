Thursday afternoon, Robert Stafford was offered by running backs coach David “YAC” Johnson and the Florida State Seminoles football program:

Stafford is a 5’11 171 pound athlete from Melbourne, FL.

The Class of 2023 prospect attends Eau Gallie High School and has a 91 rating (4-star) from the 247 Sports Composite List. The sites consider him the 270th best player in his class (24th best ATH and 51st best player in Florida).

Stafford has offers from the Arkansas Razorbacks, Cincinnati Bearcats, Florida Gators, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Iowa State Cyclones, Kentucky Wildcats, Louisville Cardinals, Maryland Terrapins, Miami Hurricanes, Mississippi State Bulldogs, NC State Wolfpack, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Ole Miss Rebels, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Pittsburgh Panthers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Tennessee Volunteers, UCF Knights, Utah Utes, and Virginia Cavaliers, among others.

From 247 Sports:

Athletic Background Three-sport athlete (basketball, track) 2021: Got snaps during the spring at CB. 2020: Played primarily WR for Eau Gallie team that made Sunshine State’s 6A state playoffs. Caught 12 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns.

As always, make sure to get more info by checking out Tomahawk Nation’s recruiting thread.